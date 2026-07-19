Elton John reportedly refuses Prince Harry’s request for Invictus Games funding

Maintaining a close friendship in the spotlight is tough, especially when millions of dollars and legal dramas are involved.

For years, one famous bond seemed unbreakable. But a sudden financial strain may have finally pushed it to the edge, reports The Express U.S.

Not an ATM

The Duke of Sussex reportedly pushed his relationship with music legend Sir Elton John too far during a recent trip. According to royal reporter Paula Froelich writing on her Substack, Prince Harry stopped by the singer’s French villa. He wanted to ask for financial support for the Invictus Games.

The legendary musician was not in a giving mood. As Froelich reported, the singer responded bluntly, telling the royal, “I am not an ATM.” At the time, Sir Elton was already facing a mountain of potential legal bills from their joint lawsuit.

According to Froelich, the pop star has simply “had enough of the wayward and hot-tempered Prince.” He refused to donate, knowing a defeat in court would cost him dearly.

Angry aftermath

Just days later, the High Court in London ruled against Harry, Elton John, and several other famous figures. They had sued the publisher of the Daily Mail over claims of illegal wiretapping. After the group lost the case, Harry reportedly lost his temper.

During an interview on Sky News Australia, Froelich claimed that Harry issued a rushed press statement. In it, he reportedly called the presiding judge, Matthew Nicklin, “corrupt.” This public outburst left Sir Elton absolutely furious.

That single word could prove incredibly expensive. Because Judge Nicklin decides the final damages, Harry’s tantrum could cost Sir Elton millions of pounds in extra fees.

A massive gap

The financial stakes are high for the Duke of Sussex. Froelich told Sky News that Harry is currently facing a staggering £25 million funding shortfall for the upcoming Invictus Games. So far, he has raised just £4 million.

Before the ruling, both men had supposedly assured fellow claimants they would handle the fees. Now, with a defeat and a massive funding gap, Harry reportedly cannot pay. Sir Elton is left to carry the financial burden alone.

Sources: The Express U.S, Paula Froelich’s Substack, Sky News Australia