Choking wildfire smoke makes Toronto’s air the worst on Earth

Extreme weather events have a way of completely reshaping our daily routines, turning a simple breath of fresh air into a health hazard.

When local environments change rapidly, cities thousands of miles away can feel the immediate consequences, reports The Guardian.

Deadly yellow skies

A toxic blanket of smoke has descended on Canada’s largest city, turning daylight into a sickly yellow hue. Environment Canada has issued urgent health warnings. According to the monitoring site IQAir, Toronto’s air quality was ranked as the worst in the world on Wednesday.

The choking haze stems from more than one hundred active wildfires burning in northern Ontario. At the same time, a historic heatwave has gripped the region. In downtown Toronto, temperatures climbed to a record-shattering 37.3C as airport runways baked at a sizzling 55C.

This combination of heat and drought has allowed the flames to move with terrifying speed. Several First Nations communities faced mandatory evacuations. In the northwest, residents had only minutes of warning before fleeing across lakes by boat.

A train crew near Armstrong was caught in the middle of a blaze. “This could potentially overtake us here … This has gotten a little scary,” a crew member warned in a video as flames hit the windows. He added, “We’re encased in flames now,” before the company safely evacuated them.

Communities erased

For some remote towns, the flames arrived too quickly to save anything. Photographer Nadya Kwandibens shared a heartbreaking post on social media, writing, “My family hometown, Collins Ontario, is GONE”. Soon, the entire settlement was reduced to ash.

Local politicians are urging the public to remain prepared as highways shut down. Sol Mamakwa, a member of the provincial New Democratic party, stated, “What we are witnessing right now is devastating”. He warned that a complete First Nation community had been erased by the disaster.

Provincial representative Lise Vaugeois confirmed the total destruction of Collins. While she expressed gratitude that everyone escaped safely, she also noted that “extreme temperatures” and “growing severity of weather events” point directly to climate change.

The crisis is rapidly spreading across borders. According to CNN, thick smoke is drifting south, triggering major air quality alerts in Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. The toxic plume is forecast to blanket cities like New York and Washington later in the week.

Sources: The Guardian, CNN, IQAir