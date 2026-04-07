Ukraine retakes territory as Russia presses spring offensive

Fighting along Ukraine’s extensive frontline is entering a new phase, with sustained Russian pressure meeting increasingly targeted Ukrainian responses.

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Key areas in the east remain under strain, as both sides adjust tactics in a conflict that continues to evolve, reports Reuters.

Expanding campaign

Russian units are sustaining a coordinated spring campaign across multiple sectors, maintaining pressure along a frontline that spans more than 1,200 kilometres, Reuters reported.

Particular attention remains on the eastern Donetsk region, where Moscow is pushing to strengthen its foothold.

Around Pokrovsk, a crucial logistics point, clashes have persisted for months as Russian forces attempt to advance despite mounting resistance.

Disrupting moves

Ukrainian counterattacks in the southeast are complicating those efforts, according to military analysts.

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The Institute for the Study of War said: “Ukrainian counter attacks in the Hulyaipole and Oleksandrivka directions continue to present the Russian military command with dilemmas that overstretched Russian forces appear challenged to meet.”

These operations are forcing Russian commanders to divide attention across multiple directions.

Gains surface

Amid this pressure, Kyiv has reported regaining ground in recent weeks, though details have emerged gradually.

Ukraine’s army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said forces had recovered 480 square kilometres since late January, Reuters reported.

Some of those advances include areas in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as positions further south in Zaporizhzhia, where several settlements have changed hands.

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Ongoing risks

Despite these developments, Ukrainian officials caution that Russian forces are preparing for further action.

“Russian troops are not abandoning their plans for further offensive operations and are regrouping their available forces and equipment,” Syrskyi said.

“Despite significant losses in personnel and military equipment, the invaders aim to seize more Ukrainian territory and establish a ‘buffer zone’ in the Dnipropetrovsk region.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy recently said the situation along the frontline has improved compared to mid-2024, though fighting remains intense.

Sources: Reuters