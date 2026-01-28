Ukraine says Lukashenko must answer for role in Russia’s invasion

Kyiv accuses Belarus of complicity in Ukraine war.

Others are reading now

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Belarus is complicit in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and that sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are being prepared.

He made the comments in an interview with European Pravda published on Jan. 27.

“The Lukashenko regime, and (Lukashenko) himself, must bear responsibility for their complicity in Russian aggression,” Sybiha said.

He added that the current Belarusian authorities share responsibility with Moscow for the war, given their ongoing cooperation with Russian military operations.

Questioned legitimacy

Sybiha said Ukraine, like many European countries, does not consider Lukashenko to be a legitimately elected leader.

Also read

Lukashenko has ruled Belarus since 1994. Over time, the country has become an authoritarian state and is widely regarded as one of the least democratic nations in Europe.

According to Sybiha, Belarus has not held free or fair elections since independence from the Soviet Union, apart from Lukashenko’s first victory.

2020 election dispute

The foreign minister referred to the 2020 presidential election, when Lukashenko faced opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

Tsikhanouskaya is widely viewed by Belarusian opposition figures and many international observers as the true winner of that vote. Mass protests followed the election, which were later suppressed by the authorities.

Belarus as a launchpad

Sybiha said Belarus has played a direct role in enabling Russia’s invasion by allowing its territory to be used as a staging ground.

Also read

Belarus, which shares a northern border with Ukraine, permitted Russian forces to assemble and advance from its territory during the early stages of the war.

Throughout the conflict, Belarus has supported Russian troop movements, missile launches, and drone attacks, according to Sybiha.

He also said Belarus serves as a potential launch site for Russia’s Oreshnik missiles, which are reportedly designed to carry nuclear warheads.

Sybiha said Kyiv’s planned sanctions are intended to hold Lukashenko personally accountable for Belarus’s involvement in the war.

He did not provide details on the scope or timing of the measures

Also read

Sources: European Pravda