Ukraine strengthens air defenses with major Patriot missile deal in Germany

A new defense agreement will see Patriot missiles for Ukraine produced in Germany, as Kyiv looks to strengthen its air defenses against continued missile threats.

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A new defense agreement will see Patriot missiles for Ukraine produced in Germany, as Kyiv looks to strengthen its air defenses against continued missile threats.

The deal reflects growing urgency to secure interceptor supplies.

It also highlights deeper cooperation between U.S. defense firms and European industry as demand for air defense systems rises.

Major contract signed

According to WP Tech, U.S. defense company RTX (Raytheon) signed a $3.7 billion agreement with Ukraine for PAC-2 GEM-T missiles.

The missiles will be produced at a new facility in Schrobenhausen, Germany, operated by the COMLOG joint venture with MBDA Deutschland.

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Production expansion

The plant is expected to begin operations in late 2026 or early 2027 and will help replenish Ukraine’s interceptor stockpiles.

The facility is also expected to support other Patriot users in Europe, reflecting broader efforts to strengthen regional defense supply chains.

Missile capabilities

The PAC-2 GEM-T missiles are a more cost-effective alternative to newer PAC-3 systems and are based on upgraded versions of earlier designs.

Unlike PAC-3 interceptors, which use hit-to-kill technology, GEM-T missiles rely on fragmentation warheads and upgraded radar systems to engage targets.

Operational limits

However, the missiles use semi-active radar guidance, meaning ground systems must continuously track and illuminate targets during interception, limiting performance against multiple threats.

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Despite this, WP Tech noted they remain highly valuable for Ukraine and can intercept aircraft at distances of up to 160 kilometers, helping fill critical gaps in air defense.

Sources: WP Tech, Raytheon