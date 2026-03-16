Ukraine warns Russia may launch new offensives despite setbacks

Ukrainian intelligence officials say Russia could soon launch new attacks along several sectors of the front line. The warning comes as Moscow’s widely anticipated spring campaign has struggled to achieve major gains.

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Kyiv says Russian forces have been unable to secure decisive breakthroughs so far, forcing commanders to adapt their battlefield approach, reports Digi24.ro.



Possible new offensives

Ukrainian intelligence services believe Moscow could attempt fresh offensives in several directions, including Zaporizhzhia, Pokrovsk and Huliaipole, according to reporting by Digi24.ro citing Ukrinform.

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia has not abandoned its plans to push forward despite recent battlefield setbacks.

“All this will remain. After Kupiansk they will retreat – and then they will want Kupiansk again,” Zelensky said.

Changing battlefield tactics

Zelensky said Ukrainian defenses have prevented Russia from achieving the breakthroughs it expected during its spring campaign.

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According to the Ukrainian leader, repeated attempts to advance with armored vehicles have resulted in heavy losses for Russian forces.

“The spring campaign, as planned, drowned this spring for the Russians; they were unable to advance,” Zelensky said.

He added that the pattern of attacks has remained largely unchanged. “They are carrying out offensive actions, but they are all the same. They cannot break through anywhere – we are burning their equipment.”

Smaller assault groups

Unable to progress with large mechanized formations, Russian troops have increasingly relied on small infiltration groups, Zelensky said.

These units carry out repeated attacks across different parts of the frontline rather than coordinated large-scale offensives.

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Ukrainian forces continue to repel these attempts, he added. “Our warriors are destroying them.”

Strategic troop shifts

Zelensky also pointed to earlier Ukrainian operations as a factor influencing Russian deployments.

He cited previous fighting around Kupiansk and recent clashes in southern Ukraine as examples that pressured Moscow to reposition its forces.

“We saw how they started moving troops from the Donetsk direction here [to the south], because they were afraid that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would advance further than those 430 kilometers,” Zelensky explained.

Long-term war outlook

Zelensky said intelligence briefings had revealed Russian operational maps marking territories that Moscow intends to capture in the coming years.

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According to him, those plans indicate the Kremlin is preparing for a prolonged war rather than a quick end to the conflict.

“This shows that they have absolutely no intention of stopping the war,” Zelensky said.

Sources: Digi24.ro, Ukrinform