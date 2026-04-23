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Ukraine’s Army Chief: Russia is regruoping and boosting the frontlines with reserves

August M August M
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Russian troop movements along the front line are raising fresh concerns about escalation in the war.

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Ukrainian commanders say the latest activity could signal preparations for a renewed assault, reports RBC-Ukraine.

Forces regrouping

Russian units are reorganising and sending additional troops to frontline positions.

According to RBC-Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said the buildup of reserves suggests Moscow may be preparing for another offensive.

During a field visit, he met with senior officers to review the situation and discuss operational plans.

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The meetings focused on strengthening defensive positions and improving coordination.

Heavy pressure zones

Fighting remains most intense in eastern Ukraine, particularly near Pokrovsk.

According to RBC-Ukraine, Syrskyi said 688 Russian attacks have been recorded in that area since early April.

He also met unit commanders to assess battlefield conditions and identify urgent needs.

Following the discussions, additional support for Ukrainian forces was approved.

Drones take priority

Ukraine is placing increasing emphasis on unmanned systems to counter Russian advances.

“When Russia is regrouping and bringing in reserves, the role of unmanned systems in defeating the Russians becomes even more critical,” Syrskyi said.

According to RBC-Ukraine, he held talks with drone unit leaders to expand their use in combat operations.

These technologies are seen as vital in targeting enemy forces and slowing advances.

Continued assaults

Russian forces are maintaining pressure despite reported losses.

According to RBC-Ukraine, more than 35,000 Russian troops were estimated to have been lost in March.

Recent days have seen multiple small-scale attacks across several regions, including mechanised and motorised assaults.

These operations suggest ongoing attempts to regain momentum after a brief slowdown.

Broader outlook

Ukrainian officials say Russia’s ambitions extend beyond current front lines.

According to RBC-Ukraine, Syrskyi warned that Moscow continues to pursue control over wider parts of Ukraine.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces are working to weaken Russia’s ability to sustain its campaign.

The situation remains fluid as both sides prepare for potential escalation in the coming months.

Sources: RBC-Ukraine

This article is made and published by August M, who may have used AI in the preparation

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