Putin’s navy taking on water, as Ukraine strikes Russian Black Sea Fleet command post

Ukraine continues to disrupt the Russian command and logistics.

The war in Ukraine is mainly fought on the ground and in the air, but the sea plays a significant role as well.

First of all, the Russian Shadow Fleet is used by the Kremlin to export large amounts of oil and gas, bolstering the Russian war chest, but the Russian navy is also implicated in the war.

We all remember the beginning of the war, when a Ukrainian soldier told a Russian warship to “go **** itself”, but the Russian navy is also used to launch missiles against Ukraine.

And that is probably part of the reason for a Ukrainian attack conducted the night before April 22.

Command center hit

Ukrainian defense forces struck the Striletsky command post linked to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in the occupied city of Sevastopol, according to a Facebook post from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Officials added that the operation also targeted other strategic Russian military facilities in Crimea.

The attack happened just days after a similar attack, when Ukrainian forces allegedly struck landing ships and a radar site, also near Sevastopol.

The information has not been independently verified.

Military targets hit

Among the other targets hit in the latest attack was a command post belonging to a Russian army unit in the Vyazovoye area of Russia’s Belgorod region, the General Staff reported.

The full scale of casualties and damage remains unclear, with assessments still underway.

According to Ukrinform, reports circulated online describing explosions in Sevastopol during the night and early morning hours of April 22.

Reports of blasts

Witness accounts pointed to at least two strikes near Cape Fiolent, where a Russian anti-aircraft missile regiment is based.

Another reported strike occurred along Monastyrske Highway, an area associated with a Black Sea Fleet electronic intelligence unit.

No independent confirmation of the damage has yet been provided, and the situation continues to be evaluated.

Sources: Ukrinform, Facebook post from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, footage shared on X