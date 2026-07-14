Ukraine’s relentless drone campaign turns the Sea of Azov into a deadly trap for Russian shipping

A relentless barrage of Ukrainian drone strikes has successfully hit 105 Russian vessels in just eight days, effectively paralyzing Moscow’s maritime logistics in the Sea of Azov.

Ukrainian unmanned systems are systematically dismantling Moscow’s maritime logistics, successfully striking a staggering 105 Russian vessels in the Sea of Azov over just eight days. According to a recent report from United24 Media, the unprecedented campaign has forced Russia to temporarily suspend navigation through the critical Don-Azov Canal and halt passage applications for the Kerch Strait.

Severing the maritime supply lines to Crimea

The targeted vessels primarily include river-sea class tankers, tugboats, ferries, and cargo ships. These lightly protected civilian ships are heavily utilized by Russian companies to deliver petroleum products to occupied Crimea and conduct ship-to-ship crude oil transfers for global export. By systematically hunting down Moscow’s “shadow fleet,” Ukraine aims to simultaneously isolate the occupied peninsula and severely choke off the Kremlin’s lucrative oil and gas revenues.

Beyond the immediate logistical paralysis, the drone campaign is inflicting massive financial damage on private Russian shipowners. A successful strike instantly halts commercial operations and forces prolonged repairs, while Russian insurers consistently refuse to cover damage caused by Ukrainian drones.

A relentless strategy of simultaneous pressure

Moscow has found itself largely powerless to stop the nightly barrages. Protecting slow-moving civilian vessels across a vast body of water is fundamentally more difficult than defending static ground targets, especially when Ukraine launches simultaneous, unpredictable attacks from multiple directions.

By forcing Russia to suspend operations and abandon routes, Ukraine is successfully applying the exact same relentless strategy it uses against Russian oil refineries. However, to maintain this debilitating tempo and prevent Moscow from adapting, Kyiv stresses that continued financial and material support from international partners remains absolutely critical.