Dagens.com
Homepage News Ukraine’s relentless drone campaign turns the Sea of Azov into...

Ukraine’s relentless drone campaign turns the Sea of Azov into a deadly trap for Russian shipping

Asger Risom Asger Risom
Follow dagens.com on Google
Map, kort, Crimea, Black Sea, sortehavet, Sea of Azov, Ukraine, Russia, Rusland
Michele Ursi / Shutterstock.com

A relentless barrage of Ukrainian drone strikes has successfully hit 105 Russian vessels in just eight days, effectively paralyzing Moscow’s maritime logistics in the Sea of Azov.

Others are reading now

Trump names his own daughter as ‘by far the best person’ to replace him

Intelligence: Russian recruitment woes force the army to lower standards for new recruits

Ukrainian unmanned systems are systematically dismantling Moscow’s maritime logistics, successfully striking a staggering 105 Russian vessels in the Sea of Azov over just eight days. According to a recent report from United24 Media, the unprecedented campaign has forced Russia to temporarily suspend navigation through the critical Don-Azov Canal and halt passage applications for the Kerch Strait.

Severing the maritime supply lines to Crimea

The targeted vessels primarily include river-sea class tankers, tugboats, ferries, and cargo ships. These lightly protected civilian ships are heavily utilized by Russian companies to deliver petroleum products to occupied Crimea and conduct ship-to-ship crude oil transfers for global export. By systematically hunting down Moscow’s “shadow fleet,” Ukraine aims to simultaneously isolate the occupied peninsula and severely choke off the Kremlin’s lucrative oil and gas revenues.

Beyond the immediate logistical paralysis, the drone campaign is inflicting massive financial damage on private Russian shipowners. A successful strike instantly halts commercial operations and forces prolonged repairs, while Russian insurers consistently refuse to cover damage caused by Ukrainian drones.

A relentless strategy of simultaneous pressure

Moscow has found itself largely powerless to stop the nightly barrages. Protecting slow-moving civilian vessels across a vast body of water is fundamentally more difficult than defending static ground targets, especially when Ukraine launches simultaneous, unpredictable attacks from multiple directions.

Also read

Russia Builds Massive New Military Base Near NATO Border

General Motors hits the brakes on massive electric truck rollout

By forcing Russia to suspend operations and abandon routes, Ukraine is successfully applying the exact same relentless strategy it uses against Russian oil refineries. However, to maintain this debilitating tempo and prevent Moscow from adapting, Kyiv stresses that continued financial and material support from international partners remains absolutely critical.

This article is made and published by Asger Risom, who may have used AI in the preparation

Also read

Trump presents himself as a peacemaker: Opens the door to a Russia visit

California farmers forced to destroy 420,000 peach trees after factory closures

Conservatives turn on Trump over Iran and Israel

Ads by MGDK