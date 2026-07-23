Ukrainian border guards pull 16 sailors from burning ship in wild Black Sea rescue

Working on international trade routes always carries an element of risk, but sailing through active military zones turns standard cargo runs into terrifying experiences.

Merchant sailors often find themselves trapped in the crossfire of regional fights they never asked to join, reports United24Media.

Flames at sea

Navigating commercial cargo vessels across the Black Sea has become an increasingly hazardous gamble for international crews who are simply trying to earn an honest living.

A sudden strike shattered the quiet hours of July 22 when a Russian explosive drone slammed directly into the rear section of the bulk carrier Golden Rose.

The violent impact triggered a massive blaze near the stern. Thick smoke rapidly threatened to trap everyone on board.

Emergency responders wasted no time heading out into open water. According to the Maritime Guard of Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, search teams braved the dark waters to launch a swift midnight rescue operation.

Safe on shore

First responders acted fast, pulling all 16 crew members off the burning vessel before the spreading flames could destroy the bulk carrier completely.

Citing border guard reports, the OSINT account The Ukrainian Review confirmed that the rescued crew consisted of 14 Egyptian sailors alongside two Syrian nationals.

Rescuers safely brought the men back to the mainland and immediately handed them over to waiting medical teams for full health evaluations. Miraculously, Ukrainian border officials verified that not a single sailor suffered injuries during the attack or the chaotic evacuation.

A deadly month

This successful rescue offers a rare moment of relief during what has been an extraordinarily devastating month for commercial shipping off the coast of Ukraine.

Only days earlier, a heavy drone strike hit a corn carrier near Odesa. That July 19 attack killed ten people, including a local harbor pilot working on the Guinea-Bissau flagged vessel.

Earlier strikes in July also targeted ships flying flags from Togo and Tanzania, taking four more lives and injuring five others. For foreign crews, navigating these waters has become a daily fight for survival.

Sources: United24Media, Maritime Guard of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, The Ukrainian Review