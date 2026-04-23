Russia is increasingly turning to foreign nationals to sustain its war effort in Ukraine, with Ukrainian intelligence pointing to a steady flow of recruits from African countries. Officials in Kyiv say the practice reflects ongoing pressure on Moscow to replenish front-line forces.

Recent findings highlight the involvement of Kenyan citizens, some of whom have been killed after being deployed to high-risk combat zones.

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) told United24 that recruitment abroad has continued despite earlier indications that agreements with some African states might limit the practice.

Kyiv officials link the trend to Russia’s need for additional manpower as the conflict drags on.

HUR data suggests that thousands of African nationals have signed contracts with the Russian military, coming from countries including Kenya, Nigeria, and Egypt. Ukrainian officials say these fighters are often placed in the most dangerous combat roles.

“African recruits are treated as expendable by Russian forces. Another group of Kenyan citizens was eliminated in combat,” the agency said.

Kenyan fighters identified

United24, citing the “I Want to Live” project, reported that one of the deceased recruits was Eric Mwangi Nyambura, a Kenyan born in 2003. Ukrainian intelligence assessments indicate he was among several Kenyans who arrived in Russia in late 2025.

According to HUR, many foreign recruits receive only brief preparation before being redirected into front-line combat.

In Nyambura’s case, officials say he was moved from a communications role into an assault formation and deployed to the Kharkiv region.

He was later killed near Borova during an attempted advance across what Ukrainian sources described as a “kill zone,” reportedly as a result of mortar fire.

These details are based on Ukrainian intelligence and could not be independently verified.

Risks and implications

Ukrainian officials say such cases underscore the dangers facing foreign nationals who travel to Russia for employment or military contracts.

As of August 2025, at least 316 African recruits fighting for Russia had been confirmed killed, though Kyiv believes the real figure is higher.

“Traveling to Russia is a real chance to end up in a ‘suicide assault’ unit and ultimately be buried in Ukrainian soil,” the agency said.

Separate incidents in the Kharkiv region point to deeper problems within some units. Ukrainian authorities reported that a group of fighters, including a Kenyan national, surrendered after concluding they had been abandoned by their commanders.

Analysts say the use of foreign recruits in such roles may carry broader implications, potentially affecting Russia’s international relationships while highlighting the strain on its military resources.

Sources: United24, Ukraine Defense Intelligence (HUR)