Investors shift away from U.S. tech as European stocks surge

European stocks have significantly outperformed U.S. markets in 2025, as investors shift part of their focus away from heavily weighted American technology stocks and toward more traditional sectors such as industry, finance and energy.

For years, American tech giants have dominated global stock markets, attracting huge amounts of investor capital and driving much of the market’s growth.

But that trend may be starting to shift. European stocks have surged in recent months, and analysts say part of the change is tied to a cooling enthusiasm for U.S. technology companies.

A strong year for European markets

Since the beginning of 2025, the broad European stock index MSCI Europe has risen by around 25 percent.

By comparison, the equivalent U.S. index has increased by just over 5 percent when measured in euros.

At the same time, capital flowing into European equities has reached its highest level in a decade, according to market data cited by analysts.

Some investors are now looking more closely at opportunities across Europe — not because they are abandoning U.S. stocks entirely, but because the balance between sectors is beginning to shift.

Moving away from technology stocks

One of the main drivers behind the shift is what analysts describe as a sector rotation — investors moving money from one part of the market to another.

For much of the past decade, technology companies have dominated portfolios, especially in the United States, where giants like Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia and Amazon make up a large share of the market.

According to Danske Bank chief strategist Frank Øland, many investors are now looking beyond tech.

“We’ve had a period where technology has taken up a very large share of investor portfolios. Now we’re seeing investors move toward more traditional business models,” he said.

Industries such as manufacturing, banking, energy and infrastructure have all attracted renewed attention.

Concerns about tech valuations

Another factor behind the shift is the rapid rise in valuations among major technology companies.

In recent years, investor enthusiasm around artificial intelligence has pushed the share prices of many tech firms sharply higher.

Some analysts now worry that too much money may have flowed into the sector too quickly.

Otto Friedrichsen, deputy investment director at Danish investment firm Formuepleje, says that has prompted investors to reassess the true value of some technology companies.

“There is growing concern that too much capital has been invested in the sector in a very short period of time,” he said.

As a result, some investors are looking for alternatives where valuations appear lower.

A more balanced market in Europe

The structure of the European stock market also plays a role.

Technology companies make up about 40 percent of the U.S. stock market, meaning investors heavily exposed to American equities are also heavily exposed to the tech sector.

Europe’s markets are more diversified, with a larger share of companies in sectors such as industry, banking, energy and healthcare.

That diversification can help investors spread risk more evenly across different parts of the economy.

Geopolitics and long-term investment trends

Analysts also point to broader structural changes in Europe.

The war in Ukraine and rising geopolitical tensions have increased focus on energy independence, infrastructure investment and defense spending.

These areas are expected to receive large investments across the continent in the coming years, creating potential opportunities for investors.

Macroeconomist Steen Jakobsen says his investment strategy reflects those trends.

“I invest in what Europe will need in the coming years,” he said, pointing to sectors such as defense, infrastructure and energy systems.

Short-term volatility remains

Recent tensions in the Middle East have temporarily shaken European markets, with some investors briefly shifting money back into U.S. assets.

That’s partly because many large European companies are more sensitive to changes in energy prices.

Even so, European stocks still significantly outperform U.S. markets so far this year.

For investors, the shift may signal a broader turning point — not the end of U.S. technology dominance, but the beginning of a more balanced global market.

Source: TV 2 Denmark