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US diplomats walk out of UN Security Council meeting during French speech

August M August M
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Diplomatic alliances between historic global partners can face sudden strain when public disagreements spill out onto the world stage.

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Even close allies sometimes clash when international votes turn into sharp political arguments, reports Digi24.ro.

Sudden diplomatic exit

American representatives staged a dramatic walkout during a United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday. US diplomats abruptly left the chamber right as the French ambassador took the floor to deliver his remarks.

The sharp protest followed a heated dispute over a human rights vote at the General Assembly. Washington joined a small group of nations, including Russia and North Korea, in voting against a second term for UN rights chief Volker Turk.

Following that vote, the French mission in Geneva posted a scathing message on social media. “The United States used to be a model for human rights. Now it’s not. Today, they find themselves alongside North Korea, Nicaragua, Mali, and Russia. Isolated. And the world doesn’t listen to them anymore,” the post stated.

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Exchanging fierce words

American diplomats reacted with visible anger to the online criticism during Monday’s session on Ukraine. Deputy US ambassador Dan Negrea publicly accused French officials of hypocritical lecturing and political posturing.

Speaking to the council, Negrea defended America’s global standing while condemning Paris. “I have stood by this member state in every conflict that threatened its freedoms. And today, I want to remind them that the United States remains the model of freedom in the world,” Negrea said.

He made it clear that American representatives would not sit through French speeches under current conditions. “Therefore, we will not grant them the privilege of listening to their politicized ramblings until they abandon their condescending and disrespectful rhetoric and behave in a dignified manner,” he added.

Highlighting shared history

French Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont responded by pointing to the deep historical ties connecting both nations. “This year we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States. And everyone knows the role that France played in the history of this country,” Bonnafont noted.

He emphasized that France remains dedicated to supporting international institutions and global stability. Bonnafont assured the chamber that Paris acts “to preserve this institution, its independence and its capacity for action in the service of the (United Nations) Charter, human rights and peace.”

Public walkouts inside the Security Council remain exceptionally rare among permanent members. Still, the dramatic episode highlights growing friction between Washington and European allies.

Sources: Digi24.ro, AFP, Agerpres

This article is made and published by August M, who may have used AI in the preparation

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