Poll reveals democrats turning to Newsom over Harris

California’s Democratic voters may already be leaning toward a frontrunner for the 2028 presidential race, according to a new survey.

Governor Gavin Newsom holds a clear advantage over former Vice President Kamala Harris among voters considering the state’s Democratic primary.

A poll conducted by the UC Berkeley Citrin Center for Public Opinion Research in partnership with POLITICO found Newsom supported by 28 percent of voters leaning toward participating in California’s Democratic presidential primary. Harris followed with 14 percent.

Other possible candidates trailed further behind, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at 12 percent and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at 11 percent.

Harris enthusiasm gap

The survey also suggested limited excitement among California voters about the possibility of another Harris campaign.

Around 41 percent of registered voters said they would feel enthusiastic if Harris decided to run for president again, a level that has remained similar since last summer.

According to POLITICO, the data reflects continued uncertainty among Democrats about Harris, who recently said she “might” run again after previously seeking the presidency.

Newsom builds visibility

Jack Citrin, a University of California, Berkeley political science professor and co-director of the poll, said Newsom has benefited from positioning himself as a high-profile critic of President Donald Trump.

“All Democrats want to beat Trump, and Newsom has pushed himself to be the most visible opponent among the potential Democratic candidates,” Citrin said. “Harris, in some ways, is old news.”

Newsom has increased his national exposure in recent months, including appearances at international events where he has criticized Trump and trips to early primary states while promoting a memoir.

Citrin said many voters already assume the governor plans to run. “Anyone with an IQ of over five knows that Newsom is running for president,” he said. “Harris is still in this kind of Hamlet-like stage. Maybe she’s trying to make up her mind. Maybe she doesn’t know.”

Sources: POLITICO, UC Berkeley Citrin Center for Public Opinion Research



