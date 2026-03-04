Putin’s supporters turn on him one by one: “I’m tired of the whining”

Russia’s most vocal online supporters of the war in Ukraine have defended the Kremlin’s policies and praised President Vladimir Putin.

Others are reading now

Many of these figures, known as the “Z-community,” built large followings by promoting the war effort and criticizing the West.

But as the conflict drags on, some of those voices are beginning to question the leadership they once strongly supported.

Criticism from supporters

Several Russian military bloggers and pro-war commentators have recently published posts criticizing Vladimir Putin and the handling of the war in Ukraine, according to reports highlighted by the outlet Dialog.UA.

The criticism has appeared on popular Telegram channels associated with the so-called Z-community, which has traditionally supported the invasion.

In one post shared on the channel “When the Cannons Began to Sing,” a Russian soldier who claims to have fought since 2014 complained about heavy losses and the lack of progress on the battlefield.

Also read

“There is practically no progress in the Dobropole direction. The front has simply stopped after the capture of Mirnograd. The losses are huge,” the message said.

Eecalling prigozhin

The post also referenced former Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died in 2023 after leading a brief rebellion against Russia’s military leadership.

“I remember Prigozhin — he was right about everything 200%,” the message stated, criticizing the current leadership.

Prigozhin himself had sharply attacked the Russian military command shortly before his death.

“Our soldiers are being killed, but the happy grandfather thinks that everything is fine with him,” Prigozhin said in May 2023.

Also read

Harsh accusations

Another prominent pro-war blogger, Alexey Rodriguez, also criticized the Kremlin and accused the authorities of failing the Russian public.

“I’m tired of the whining in the comments — why do volunteers need to buy equipment and send it to the front,” he wrote, complaining about shortages of supplies for soldiers.

“You are ruled by an organized group of your own choosing,” he added in the post.

Rodriguez later deleted the message, but screenshots quickly circulated online.

Growing frustration

Observers say such statements reflect rising frustration among some pro-war commentators.

Also read

The war’s slow progress, heavy losses and economic pressure inside Russia have fueled criticism even within communities that previously backed the Kremlin strongly.

According to the reports, increasing internet restrictions and tighter controls on information have also contributed to the growing dissatisfaction.

Sources: LA.LV; Dialog.UA.