Allies uneasy after Trump offers multiple justifications for war

Some of Donald Trump’s closest political allies are questioning his shifting explanations for launching strikes on Iran.

The conflict has already claimed the lives of six US soldiers, along with hundreds of Iranians.

As the war widens, unease is spreading within parts of the president’s own Maga base.

A conflict that escalated fast

The US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on February 27.

Since then, tensions have spiralled, unsettling global oil markets and bringing traffic in the Strait of Hormuz to a halt.

What began as targeted military action now risks turning into a broader regional war.

Oil markets and global shockwaves

The escalation has destabilised energy markets around the world.

With the Strait of Hormuz effectively at a standstill, traders are bracing for prolonged disruption.

The economic fallout is now part of the political debate at home.

Multiple reasons for one war

According to the Financial Times, Trump has offered a range of justifications for the attack.

He has cited regime change, halting Tehran’s nuclear weapons programme, supporting protesters, and avenging the deaths of US soldiers.

The shifting rationale has left even loyal supporters unsure of the true objective.

Rubio reveals prior knowledge

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Congress on March 2 that Washington knew Israel was preparing to strike Iran.

He suggested retaliation against the United States would have been inevitable.

That admission has further complicated the administration’s messaging.

Second strike in eight months

This latest assault marks the second time in eight months that the US and Israel have targeted Iran.

The repeat action has deepened fears that the region could slide into prolonged instability.

Within Maga circles, some are now openly questioning the strategy.

Fears of ‘chaos and destruction’

Erik Prince, founder of the Blackwater private security firm, warned of serious consequences.

Speaking on Steve Bannon’s podcast, he said the conflict was “going to uncork a significant can of worms and chaos and destruction in Iran now. Who takes over?”

He added: “I don’t see how this is in keeping with the president’s Maga commitment.”

Matt walsh highlights contradictions

Maga influencer Matt Walsh also aired his frustration on X.

He wrote: “So far we’ve heard that although we killed the whole Iranian regime, this was not a regime change war. And although we obliterated their nuclear program, we had to do this because of their nuclear program. And although Iran was not planning any attacks on the US, they also might have been.”

His post underscored concerns about inconsistent messaging.

Ayatollah’s death raises stakes

The death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on March 1 has added further volatility.

Following his death, Trump said bombing would continue “throughout the week”.

A day later, he suggested operations could last much longer.

‘We haven’t even started hitting them hard’

Trump later expanded on the expected timeline.

He said: “Right from the beginning, we projected four to five weeks, but we have capability to go far longer than that. We haven’t even started hitting them hard.”

The remark signalled a potential intensification of the campaign.

Calls to reshape Iran’s leadership

The president has urged Iranians to “take over your government”.

He has also accused the country of having “waged war against civilisation itself”.

At the same time, he insists the US aims to stop Iran from supporting “terrorist proxy groups abroad”.

Democrats question shifting rationale

Jake Auchincloss, a Democratic congressman, criticised the administration’s messaging.

He told the Financial Times that Trump had given “four different rationales for the war in the last 72 hours”.

The comment reflects broader concern in Washington.

Republicans push back on regime change

Not all Republicans are aligned on the issue of leadership change in Tehran.

Senator Lindsey Graham told NBC: “That’s not our job, to pick the next Iranian government. It’s not my job, it’s not President Trump’s job.”

His words highlight divisions even within the president’s own party.