President Zelensky’s sudden dismissal of ‘drone expert’ Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has sparked widespread outrage, prompting soldiers and activists to organize public protests against the government.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s sudden dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has sparked widespread outrage across Ukraine’s military and civil society. According to a recent report from the Kyiv Independent, soldiers and activists are now organizing public protests to demand answers for the unexpected ouster of the drone expert.

A blow to military modernization

Fedorov’s brief tenure was marked by significant technological advancements and anti-corruption efforts within the defense sector. Aviation expert Anatolii Khrapchynskyi noted that Fedorov’s procurement audits successfully slashed prices by up to 20 percent. However, experts speculate that these aggressive financial reforms likely cost the minister crucial political allies in Kyiv.

Prominent military advisers quickly resigned in protest following the announcement of the minister’s abrupt departure. Serhii Sternenko, a leading drone warfare adviser, publicly praised Fedorov as the best defense minister in Ukraine’s history. Fellow adviser Serhii Beskrestnov echoed these sentiments, expressing deep regret over the many modernization projects that will now remain unfinished.

Soldiers on the front lines fear that replacing a reform-minded leader will severely stall vital military policymaking. Pavlo Kazarin, a sergeant with the 104th Territorial Defense Brigade, described the high-level personnel change as utterly baffling. He warned that frequent leadership reshuffles paralyze the ministry and reward political conservatism over urgently needed battlefield innovations.

Suspicions of political maneuvering

The timing and nature of the dismissal have fueled intense speculation regarding Zelensky’s underlying political motives. Daria Kaleniuk, executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, suggested the entire government reshuffle was orchestrated solely to oust Fedorov. This theory is gaining traction among civil society figures who view the move as a deliberate purge of independent voices.

Reports of a growing rift between Fedorov and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi have further complicated the political narrative. Critics argue that Zelensky actively chose to protect entrenched military leadership by removing his most progressive defense official. Khrapchynskyi bluntly stated that the president removed the best person available while leaving a worse one in power.

Rumors that Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko might take over the defense portfolio have generated additional anxiety among troops. Many frontline officers harbor deep-seated distrust toward the national police forces and their associated leadership structures. One officer warned that appointing a former police official to lead the defense ministry would inevitably cause a severe institutional decline.

Calls for public protests

In response to the reshuffle, prominent war veterans are actively organizing public demonstrations in the heart of Kyiv. Dmytro Koziatynskyi has urged citizens to gather at Ivan Franka Square immediately following the daily minute of silence for fallen soldiers. He angrily accused the presidential administration of systematically replacing effective ministers with convenient yes-men who ignore systemic corruption.

Drone initiative co-founder Maria Berlinska condemned the dismissal as one of Zelensky’s most catastrophic wartime mistakes. She emphasized that Ukraine’s severe technological deficit against Russia requires specialist intervention rather than ordinary, stagnant governance. Berlinska grimly warned that the ultimate price for this political maneuvering will be the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.

While many activists are eager to rally for Fedorov’s reinstatement, some community leaders are urging extreme caution. NGO co-founder Anton Skop-Bilonizhko warned that massive public dissatisfaction could unintentionally trigger an internal crisis. He stressed the importance of balancing democratic protests with the need to prevent domestic instability that Russia could easily exploit.