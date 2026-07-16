Meta’s new AI is using your images. Here’s how to prevent it

Meta’s new AI features can use your public Instagram photos and audio by default, making it crucial to manually opt out to protect your digital identity.

Meta recently introduced new artificial intelligence features that can use your public Instagram photos and audio to generate synthetic content. According to a recent report from elEconomista, users must manually navigate their privacy settings to prevent their personal memories from being processed.

While the company temporarily paused its most controversial tool following intense public backlash, the underlying threat of continuous data scraping remains high. Taking immediate preventive steps is absolutely essential to maintain control over your own digital footprint.

The growing threat of AI data scraping

Technology companies constantly harvest publicly available content to train their massive artificial intelligence models. This means your personal photos, written posts, and videos could easily become raw data for generative systems. When you leave your content completely unprotected, algorithms can freely analyze and replicate your unique physical features.

Everyday users often overlook these hidden settings, inadvertently surrendering their personal memories to corporate databases. Opting out ensures that your face and voice cannot be manipulated into synthetic media without your explicit permission. Public figures have increasingly highlighted the severe dangers of non-consensual, AI-altered images being distributed across the internet.

Hollywood stars are already fighting aggressive legal battles against companies that steal their likenesses for profit. Organizations like SAG-AFTRA argue that individuals must have greater control over how their images are utilized by AI systems. If wealthy public figures are highly vulnerable to digital exploitation, average social media users are even more exposed.

Celebrity clones and legal battles

Scarlett Johansson successfully took legal action against an AI application that cloned her likeness for an unauthorized commercial. Furthermore, she publicly clashed with OpenAI after the company released a chatbot voice that sounded eerily similar to hers. These incidents expose a growing trend where artificial intelligence blatantly appropriates human identity for commercial gain.

Professional voice actors recently sued the startup Lovo for secretly cloning their vocal recordings for a subscription service. Similarly, Tom Hanks was forced to publicly denounce a fake dental plan advertisement that featured an AI-generated deepfake of his face. Even musicians like Drake have faced controversies involving unauthorized artificial intelligence voice clones mimicking their specific styles.

These high-profile legal cases highlight the severe lack of robust legal protections regarding digital identity and copyright. Current laws struggle to keep pace with technology that can seamlessly replicate a person’s exact physical and vocal traits. Consequently, ordinary individuals must proactively utilize platform privacy settings to shield themselves from similar technological exploitation.

Opting out of Meta’s data collection

Meta’s new image generator, known as Muse Image, allowed people to incorporate public Instagram photos into generated artwork. Although Meta withdrew the specific tagging feature after massive backlash, users must still actively manage their privacy settings. To protect your digital identity from broader AI training, you must actively navigate to the application’s configuration menu.

Within your Instagram profile, locate and select the dedicated tab labeled ‘Sharing and reuse’. Here, you must disable the primary option titled ‘Allow people to use your content on Instagram and with AI features on Meta’. Turning this specific toggle off for both posts and reels ensures your visual content remains protected from third-party AI generations.

Meta is also actively developing video generation tools that can harvest your personal voice recordings. Users should immediately disable the secondary setting that lets others reuse their original audio in Meta AI. Taking these swift preventive steps guarantees that your personal memories cannot be freely manipulated by artificial intelligence.