Rising inflation forces Americans to cut spending and take extra work

Financial strain is changing ordinary routines across households and small businesses. Even minor expenses can become difficult when income leaves little room for adjustment.

US inflation eased in June after reaching 4.2 percent in May, when energy costs drove much of the increase.

The annual rate stood at 3.5 percent in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, writes NBC. Inflation-adjusted hourly earnings were almost unchanged from a year earlier.

Interviews conducted by NPR show how the earlier surge affected three people whose finances were already tightly balanced.

Bills compete for income

In Gulfport, Mississippi, Jennifer Browning works as a substitute teacher during the school year while also relying on several other sources of income. She takes delivery assignments, shops for customers, looks after pets and works seasonally in health insurance.

She told NPR that the combination of several jobs still does not provide reliable financial security. Some months, she faces a choice between buying groceries and paying household bills, while the lack of health insurance makes prescriptions and routine medical care harder to manage.

“Basically, I’m doing anything I can just to keep a roof over my head,” she said.

Her working hours and earnings can vary, leaving little room for unexpected costs. When income falls short, Browning said she turns to relatives for help or takes on additional delivery work to cover immediate expenses. Even owning her mobile home has not removed the fear of falling behind.

A pub absorbs losses

Seattle pub owner Alex Garcia is trying to manage higher food and supply costs while many customers cut back on non-essential spending.

Garcia said to NPR that the pressure is visible in the habits of regular patrons. Some people who once ordered several drinks now buy only one, then stay to talk and spend time with friends without adding much more to their bill.

For the business, those smaller purchases add up to weaker revenue even as operating costs continue to rise.

He said increasing food prices could help protect profit margins, but that option carries its own risk. Garcia worries that customers already under financial strain would order less or stop coming altogether.

Instead, the pub is trying to keep menu prices within reach while absorbing losses on some food sales and hoping beverage purchases can make up part of the difference.

“It sometimes feels like we’re running a marathon. And no matter how hard you work, you can’t ever get to the finish line,” he said.

Every journey is planned

In rural New Hampshire, retired military veteran Chuck Lockhart lives on a fixed income in an area where public transport is not available nearby. That leaves him dependent on his car for basic errands and makes every increase in fuel prices harder to absorb.

Lockhart told NPR that reaching a grocery store requires at least 10 miles of driving. He now tries to combine several errands into one trip and regularly asks himself whether a journey is necessary before setting out. What once might have involved two separate drives is increasingly planned as a single outing to reduce fuel use.

The Energy Information Administration expects higher fuel prices and broader economic conditions to keep US gasoline consumption unusually low during the second half of 2026. For people in rural communities, however, cutting back on driving may be difficult when shops, services and medical appointments are spread across long distances.

Lockhart recalled that fewer household expenses in the 1970s seemed essential at the time, while modern budgets often include more recurring costs that are difficult to remove.

Browning, meanwhile, ended with an appeal for greater understanding toward people dealing with unstable employment and financial insecurity. She said those struggling to find steady work are often judged too quickly by others.

“But I would definitely say just be kind because people need grace in those moments of their life,” she told NPR.

Sources: NPR, NBC, US Bureau of Labor Statistics, US Energy Information Administration