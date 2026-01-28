Vance branded “disgrace” over ICE post

JD Vance slammed over ICE shooting tweet.

Anger is growing online after comments by Vice President JD Vance following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse, was shot and killed around 9.05am on Saturday near Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis during an ICE enforcement operation.

Video from the scene shows Pretti filming agents before he was pepper-sprayed, tackled and then shot.

Federal authorities have said Pretti was armed, but no evidence has been publicly released. The killing prompted widespread outrage and protests, particularly after senior Trump administration figures publicly defended the agent involved.

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller described Pretti as an “assassin,” while others aligned with the administration referred to him as a “domestic terrorist.”

Vance’s post condemned

JD Vance drew criticism after posting on X about a recent visit to Minneapolis. Rather than addressing Pretti’s death, Vance shared an anecdote about off-duty ICE and Customs and Border Protection officers who he said were “doxed” while eating at a restaurant.

“When I was in Minneapolis, I heard a number of crazy stories,” Vance wrote, before describing officers being “locked in the restaurant” and claiming local police refused to help them.

He went on to blame state and local officials for creating “chaos” by not cooperating with immigration enforcement, suggesting that environment led to “moments like yesterday, where someone tragically dies.”

Online outrage grows

Vance’s comments were met with a wave of angry responses on social media. One user wrote that the vice president appeared more concerned about “federal agents’ dinner” than a nurse being killed in the street.

“You’re supposed to be the VP for ALL Americans. Not just the Republicans. You are a disgrace,” one post read.

Another user wrote: “The craziest story I heard was when two of your ICE agents unloaded 10 bullets into a VA nurse for no reason. You sick [redacted slur].”

Others accused Vance of lying, with one calling him a “reprehensible vile liar” and another saying they no longer believed “another word” he said.

Democratic lawmakers also weighed in. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X: “You are defending the open killing of everyday Americans for exercising their Constitutional rights.”

