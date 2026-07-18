Veteran reporter picks Lionel Messi as favorite Argentina player

Keeping up with the fast-paced world of international sports usually requires young energy.

While most professionals eventually step aside to let others take over, a few rare individuals outlast the games themselves. One legendary broadcaster has done exactly that, reports BBC.

A historic run

Everyone in the football world wants a moment with Enrique Macaya Marquez. Even Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni stopped for a photo with the legendary broadcaster after a press conference. Known simply as Macaya, the reporter has built an incredible career.

The 91-year-old journalist is currently covering his 18th consecutive World Cup. His run started back in 1958 when he traveled to Sweden at just 24 years old. That tournament famously featured a teenage prodigy named Pele.

However, his most vivid memory from that trip was a brutal defeat. Argentina suffered a shocking 6-1 loss to Czechoslovakia, a match that caught the entire squad off guard. According to BBC Sport, the memory still stings today.

“It remains etched in my memory as a tremendous thrashing for the Argentine national football team,” he says. He added, “We knew almost nothing about Czechoslovakia. We had no information, no data, and they surprised us.”

Refusing to judge

Over nearly seven decades, Macaya has watched the sport change completely. Television went digital, stats became instant, and tournaments expanded into massive spectacles. Yet the DSPORTS Radio commentator follows one golden rule. He refuses to rush to judgment.

That exact patience shaped his view of manager Lionel Scaloni in 2018. “I didn’t have high hopes,” says Macaya. At the time, he frankly admitted, “I didn’t know him.”

Scaloni went on to win the World Cup, proving that patience pays off. Macaya believes this success highlights a vital truth. He noted, “You can’t pass judgement without a much deeper, more complete understanding of the person being judged,” he says.

Beyond the debate

As Argentina prepares to face England in the semi-finals, Macaya remains highly optimistic about their chances. “Of course they can,” he says. “If we’re talking about what is possible, about the future, I believe Argentina is capable of winning.”

When asked to pick a favorite player, he points directly to Lionel Messi. “Clearly, it’s Messi,” he says. But the veteran reporter flatly refuses to name the greatest player in football history.

“That question deserves a smile,” he says. “There’s no way to measure players throughout history.” He insists that changing eras and unique styles make true comparisons completely impossible.

Sources: BBC Sport, DSPORTS Radio