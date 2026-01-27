VIDEO: ICE agent brags about pay during clash with protesters

ICE agent says “I would do it for free” in heated exchange.

Minnesota, and Minneapolis in particular, has been at the center of unrest following the deaths of Renée Good and Alex Pretti, both of whom were shot and killed by ICE or border enforcement agents within the past month.

The Trump administration has defended the agents involved, saying both deaths occurred in self-defence.

Those explanations have been rejected by many residents, prompting ongoing demonstrations across the city.

Filmed confrontation

In a video widely shared on X, an ICE agent wearing a mask and sunglasses is seen arguing with bystanders near a protest.

The agent appears to threaten arrest, telling those nearby: “I don’t care what they told you, if you guys get in my way, we’ll arrest you.”

The person filming responds by asking the officer to calm down, saying: “Sir, we’re just observing please calm down.”

The exchange escalates after a bystander criticizes the agent personally, prompting him to pace back and forth in the footage.

‘I love my job’

During the confrontation, the agent boasts about his work and income. “I love my job. I can’t believe I get paid for this. I would do it for free,” he says in the clip.

A woman off camera then says she earns $200,000 (£146,000) as a physician assistant.

“I went to high school, I get 200K,” he says.

The comments have circulated widely online, drawing criticism and skepticism.

How much do ICE agents earn?

According to the BBC, ICE agents typically earn between $49,739 (£36,360) and $89,528 (£65,446) a year, depending on experience and qualifications.

That range falls well below the $200,000 figure claimed in the video.

However, the Trump administration has recently introduced incentives to boost recruitment. These include sign-on bonuses of up to $50,000 (£37,700), overtime pay and student loan assistance.

Those measures have renewed debate about funding, enforcement priorities and the role of ICE amid rising public anger.

Sources: BBC, X, LadBible