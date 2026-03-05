VIDEO: US veteran protests Iran war — moments later he’s dragged out of Senate

The United States has entered a rapidly escalating conflict with Iran following military strikes ordered by President Donald Trump.

The campaign, carried out alongside Israeli forces, has sparked fierce political debate at home about whether the United States should be drawn into another Middle East war.

Among those speaking out are some of the very people who previously served in the US military.

Several veterans have warned that Washington risks repeating the mistakes of past conflicts such as Iraq and Afghanistan, arguing that American soldiers should not be sent into another prolonged war.

That frustration erupted dramatically inside the US Senate this week.

Veteran interrupts senate hearing

A US Marine veteran identified as Brian McGinnis was forcibly removed from a Senate Armed Services hearing after interrupting proceedings to protest the war with Iran.

During the session, McGinnis suddenly stood up and began shouting criticism of the military campaign.

“Nobody wants to fight for Israel!” he shouted as security rushed toward him.

Capitol Police officers quickly moved in to remove the protester from the chamber as lawmakers and staff looked on.

Chaotic scene inside the chamber

Video of the incident shows several officers struggling to escort McGinnis out of the room as he resisted removal.

Montana Senator Tim Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL, also stepped in and helped officers pull the protester away from the doorway.

According to authorities, the altercation left multiple officers injured and McGinnis was later arrested and charged with assaulting police and resisting arrest.

McGinnis, who is reportedly running as a Green Party candidate for the US Senate, had previously stated he traveled to Washington to protest decisions by lawmakers that could lead the country deeper into war.

The incident quickly spread across social media, with footage of the confrontation fueling further debate over America’s involvement in the growing conflict in the Middle East.

