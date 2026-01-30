What a National Shutdown would disrupt across the U.S.

General strike push follows Minnesota protests.

A loose coalition of unions, activists and public figures is urging Americans to pause work, school and spending this Friday.

Organisers say the action, described as a “National Shutdown,” is meant to pressure leaders over immigration enforcement.

The effort follows recent protests in Minnesota and aims to test whether a decentralised strike can disrupt daily life beyond one state.

Why it’s happening

Organisers say the shutdown is a response to immigration enforcement practices, with a focus on the role of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

They argue that withholding labour and consumer spending can force political attention.

The latest call builds on demonstrations in Minnesota last week, where protesters demanded ICE leave the state and opposed additional federal funding for the agency.

When it happens

Supporters are being urged to take part in a one-day action on Friday.

Social media posts describe the effort as a voluntary “blackout,” encouraging people to avoid work, school attendance and non-essential shopping.

Organisers acknowledge participation is decentralised, making the overall impact difficult to predict.

Minnesota’s example

Minnesota offers the clearest picture so far of potential disruption.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, about 700 businesses closed in solidarity during protests on January 23.

Workplaces reported reduced staffing or temporary closures. Schools and universities were affected by walkouts, while some retailers and service businesses closed for the day or voiced public support online.

If participation expands nationwide, organisers say workplaces could see absences, schools and childcare settings may face disruptions, and consumer spending could slow.

Supporters concede the impact will vary widely by region, with stronger effects likely in areas with established union or activist networks.

Who’s backing it

Labour groups and grassroots organisations have promoted the action.

Actor Hannah Einbinder wrote on Instagram that “withholding our labour and capital is our most effective leverage,” while actor Pedro Pascal shared posts supporting a broader strike.

The University of Minnesota Graduate Labor Union said tens of thousands had already marched and called for larger participation.

Official response

The White House has defended current immigration operations.

Spokesperson Abigail Jackson said enforcement has led to “countless dangerous criminal illegals being removed from the streets,” adding it would help communities and businesses over time.

As Friday approaches, the scope of any nationwide shutdown remains uncertain.

