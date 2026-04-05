What ICE agents earn at US airports as TSA go without pay

ICE agents paid at airports while TSA workers go without wages during shutdown.

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A growing dispute has emerged at US airports as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents continue to receive pay, while thousands of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers remain unpaid during a government shutdown.

ICE officers stationed at airports are still receiving salaries despite the partial shutdown affecting the Department of Homeland Security.

According to government job listings cited by Forbes, ICE deportation officers typically earn between $52,000 and $84,000 a year, depending on experience and location.

The agency’s funding has been protected by a $75 billion allocation approved last year, allowing it to continue paying staff.

In contrast, TSA workers, who are also part of Homeland Security, have not received pay for more than a month.

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TSA workers unpaid

Around 50,000 TSA employees are affected by the shutdown and are still required to work as essential staff.

Their salaries usually start at about $40,000, rising to between $60,000 and $75,000 with experience, according to a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson speaking to Business Insider.

Many have now missed full paychecks, leading to staff shortages at airports.

Reports cited by Forbes say more than 450 TSA workers have resigned, while others have stayed home from work.

Criticism grows

The situation has drawn strong criticism from unions and workers.

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One TSA officer told Forbes: “TSA officers are sickened that we have unqualified DHS employees walking the airports—with pay—while we all suffer doing our qualified work unpaid.”

Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, said TSA staff receive specialised training that cannot be replaced.

“You cannot improvise that,” he said, warning that ICE agents are “not trained or certified in aviation security.”

ICE deployment

The deployment of ICE agents was announced as a temporary measure to ease pressure on airports.

President Donald Trump said ICE would step in to support operations if funding issues continued.

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Officials say the move is meant to help manage long lines and staff shortages caused by the shutdown.

Airport disruptions have already been reported, with some locations experiencing long wait times due to reduced staffing.

The shutdown has now stretched beyond five weeks, with no immediate resolution in sight.

Sources: Forbes, Business Insider, Department of Homeland Security