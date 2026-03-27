White House deletes eerie video after chilling Iran warning

A mysterious social media post from the White House has triggered confusion and concern online. The now-deleted clip appeared without explanation at a tense moment in global politics.

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The timing, just hours after sharp rhetoric toward Iran, only deepened speculation.

According to LADbible, the official White House account shared two unusual videos late on March 25, before quickly removing one of them. The posts followed a press briefing in which the administration warned it was prepared to “unleash hell” on Iran.

One of the clips featured a black screen, a phone notification sound, and a brief flash of the American flag. Viewers noted the flag appeared distorted, with vertical stripes, prompting speculation about hidden meanings.

Confusion spreads

Online reactions ranged from concern to disbelief. Some users questioned whether the account had been compromised, while others suggested the video contained a coded message.

“Who’s operating that account seriously? We are already on high alert with the war. We the people don’t need any additional confusion,” one person wrote.

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Another criticized the tone, saying the communications team “clearly binge too many spy thrillers” and called the post “unnecessary drama” during a period of heightened tension.

A second video, later deleted, added to the mystery. It showed what appeared to be someone’s feet, alongside audio of a woman asking, “It’s launching soon, right?” with a reply of “yes.”

Rising speculation

The lack of context led to widespread guessing about its meaning. Some feared it hinted at military action, while others speculated about space missions or even more far-fetched ideas.

“What’s launching??? A missile? An app? A mission??” one user asked.

The posts came shortly after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt outlined US military actions against Iran.

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“The United States military continues to decimate the terrorist Iranian regime’s offensive and defensive capabilities,” she said.

She added that President Donald Trump “does not bluff and is prepared to unleash hell.”

Tensions escalate

The rhetoric comes amid stalled negotiations. According to LADbible, Iran rejected a US-backed proposal and instead presented its own demands, including guarantees against renewed conflict and control over key waterways.

Trump also issued a warning on Truth Social, urging Iran to “get serious soon” and cautioning that “it won’t be pretty” if no agreement is reached.

The unclear purpose of the deleted videos has left observers questioning whether the posts were intentional messaging or a communications misstep during a volatile moment.

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Sources: LADbible