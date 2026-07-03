Former Olympian says curiosity led to arrest amid Trump’s vandalism claims

The proceedings stem from an incident at a well-known public site that had already attracted widespread attention. Officials and the defense sharply disagree over what happened and whether any crime was committed.

Former U.S. Olympic canoeist David “Davey” Hearn has been indicted in Washington, D.C., after prosecutors accused him of damaging the lining material of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, according to CNN.

The grand jury charged Hearn with one count of destruction of property valued at more than $1,000. Prosecutors say the charge qualifies as a felony because of the alleged repair cost. If convicted, he could receive a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

The indictment alleges that Hearn “maliciously did injure, break and destroy certain property, that is, the lining material of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.”

The incident occurred less than two weeks after the Reflecting Pool reopened on June 6 following a multimillion-dollar renovation project. Visitors soon noticed algae turning the water green, while sections of the newly installed blue lining material appeared to be peeling away from the bottom.

President Donald Trump repeatedly blamed vandalism for the damage and called for severe penalties against those responsible. Hearn is the first person publicly identified through an indictment connected to those allegations.

Prosecutors outline their allegations

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said National Park Service employees witnessed Hearn pulling at the pool’s lining material with both hands on June 19.

According to NBC News, prosecutors allege the damaged area measured about two square feet. Pirro said expert testimony will be used to establish that the cost of repairing the damage exceeded the legal threshold required for the felony charge.

Pirro said a National Park Service employee instructed Hearn to stop. She told reporters that workers described him as “belligerent, rude and disrespectful.”

When asked whether the prosecution reflected Trump’s earlier calls for harsh punishment, Pirro rejected the suggestion, saying, “This is a case with tremendous evidence and the evidence dictates where we land.”

She also said investigators do not believe Hearn used any tool: “Right now we believe it’s his bare hands, both hands.”

Pirro added that several other alleged incidents involving the Reflecting Pool are still being investigated. She said some may lead to misdemeanor charges, while others could result in lesser violations.

Hearn disputes the government’s version

Hearn, 67, competed for the United States in canoe slalom at three Summer Olympics. He has consistently denied damaging the Reflecting Pool.

Before the indictment was returned, he told NBC News that he stopped at the memorial during a bicycle ride because he wanted to see reports of algae growth and loose blue lining material for himself.

According to Hearn, he reached into the water only to touch a section that was already detached. He maintains that he neither removed nor damaged the material:

“I didn’t destroy or break or peel anything. By the time I realized what was going on, I was being put in handcuffs.”

His attorneys, Norm Eisen and Mary Dohrmann, criticized the prosecution after the indictment became public:

“Davey Hearn is innocent. These charges are outrageous and should be alarming to every American. This indictment reflects the Administration’s effort to shift blame for their own failures.”

They added: “On the eve of our nation’s Independence Day, Americans should be deeply concerned by the misuse of government power against an ordinary citizen based on a concocted narrative. The justice system exists to determine facts, not to provide political cover.”

Investigation continues beyond one defendant

The criminal case is unfolding alongside continuing questions about the Reflecting Pool renovation itself.

CNN and NBC News reports that peeling lining material and algae appeared shortly after the project was completed. Trump claimed the liner had been cut with a sharp object, although prosecutors have not accused Hearn of using a knife or any other tool.

Separately, NBC News said that the National Park Service previously said damage involving cuts to the pool lining had been reported to U.S. Park Police before Hearn’s arrest. Court filings in unrelated litigation also referenced fence post tops being thrown into the water.

The indictment against Hearn addresses only the allegations involving his actions on June 19. Whether prosecutors can prove those allegations beyond a reasonable doubt will be determined as the case moves through the court process.

Sources: CNN, NBC News