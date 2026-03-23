WHO prepares for nuclear scenario

WHO warns of long-term risks as nuclear fears rise.

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The World Health Organization is preparing for potential nuclear-related scenarios as conflict in the Middle East intensifies.

Officials say contingency plans now include the possibility of strikes on nuclear facilities or even the use of nuclear weapons.

According to Politico, the WHO is updating its internal protocols and guidance for governments and health workers.

The agency is focusing on how to respond to radiation-related emergencies.

Officials said preparations are precautionary and part of broader risk planning.

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Wide-ranging scenarios

WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Hanan Balkhy said the organization is ready for multiple outcomes.

“Staff are ready for a nuclear incident, including an attack on a nuclear facility or the use of weapons,” she said.

She warned that such events could have long-term global consequences.

Despite the preparations, WHO said no radioactive contamination has been detected so far.

The agency is continuing to monitor developments closely as military activity continues in the region. Additional staff training and updated health guidance are also being rolled out.

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Health risks outlined

WHO highlighted several potential health impacts linked to radiation exposure.

These include lung and skin injuries, increased cancer risks and psychological effects.

The agency pointed to past nuclear disasters, including Chernobyl and Hiroshima, as examples of long-term consequences.

Ongoing strikes

The warning comes as reports indicate strikes have targeted Iranian nuclear sites such as Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz.

Separate reports cited by Politico also mentioned an incident near the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

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The situation has raised broader security concerns across the region.

There were also unconfirmed reports of a missile incident near Türkiye’s Incirlik Air Base, a site linked to NATO operations.

Authorities have not officially confirmed those claims.

Sources: Politico