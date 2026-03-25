OpenAI shuts down Sora video app as deepfake concerns grow

OpenAI has shut down its AI video-sharing app Sora just months after launch, as concerns grow over the risks of deepfake content.

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OpenAI has shut down its AI video-sharing app Sora just months after launch, as concerns grow over the risks of deepfake content.

The move marks a significant shift for the company behind ChatGPT as it refocuses on more commercially viable products.

Abrupt decision

According to Al Jazeera, citing AP and Reuters, OpenAI said it was “saying goodbye to the Sora app” in a brief statement, adding it would provide more details on how users can preserve their content.

“What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing,” the company said.

The app, launched in September, allowed users to generate and share short videos using artificial intelligence.

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Rising concerns

The platform quickly drew criticism from advocacy groups and experts over its potential misuse.

Concerns centered on the spread of deepfakes and nonconsensual content, as users could generate highly realistic videos from simple text prompts.

OpenAI introduced restrictions after backlash over videos depicting public figures such as Michael Jackson and Martin Luther King Jr.

Industry fallout

Reuters reported that Disney, which had agreed to collaborate with OpenAI, was caught off guard by the decision.

“It was a big rug-pull,” a person familiar with the matter said.

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A previously announced deal involving up to $1bn in investment and the use of Disney characters in AI-generated content will not proceed, according to people familiar with the situation.

Strategic shift

The closure signals a broader change in OpenAI’s strategy as it shifts focus toward areas such as coding tools and enterprise services.

These segments are seen as more stable and potentially more profitable than consumer-facing social platforms.

The move comes as the company prepares for a possible stock market debut.

Uncertain future

The end of Sora highlights the challenges of managing fast-growing AI products, particularly those with ethical and legal risks.

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While OpenAI has not detailed future plans for video tools, its immediate focus appears to be on business-oriented offerings.

Sources: Al Jazeera, AP, Reuters