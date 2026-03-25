Pro-Putin blogger warns Russia’s system “will explode” before fall

Russia’s economy is showing signs of strain as the war in Ukraine continues.

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Sanctions, rising costs and military spending are putting pressure on the system.

At the same time, more voices inside the country are beginning to question the direction of the war and its long-term impact.

Against this backdrop, even some pro-Kremlin figures are warning that tensions within the system could soon reach a breaking point.

Bold prediction

Ilya Remeslo, a pro-government blogger, has claimed that major changes could soon unfold in Russia, according to Dialog.ua cited by La.lv.

He said the current system may collapse under pressure if reforms are not introduced.

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“I think we’re going to see interesting things, and maybe not even until the fall, but much sooner,” he said.

System under strain

Remeslo argued that internal divisions are deepening among Russia’s top officials. He pointed to tensions involving senior figures such as Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov.

He also noted that state TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov has recently criticized key institutions, including the defense ministry and central bank.

“Every conflict drives a stake into the system, and I think the system will eventually explode,” the blogger emphasized.

Support and doubts

Remeslo claimed that most pro-war military bloggers privately share his concerns. He said many are even more critical of the Kremlin in closed discussions.

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He also referred to the 2023 march on Moscow by Yevgeny Prigozhin, suggesting that Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko intervened to prevent a worse outcome.

According to Remeslo, that episode exposed weaknesses within the system.

Strong reaction

His remarks have drawn criticism from pro-Kremlin figures. Apti Alaudinov, an aide to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, said the blogger was making “terrible things” public.

Alaudinov suggested Remeslo might be under pressure, though the blogger rejected that claim.

He added that Remeslo has long been a supporter of the Kremlin and previously played a role in actions against opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

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Sources: Dialog.ua, LA.LV