“Gifts” packed with TNT sent to Putin’s army as hidden bombs found in soldiers’ boots

Unusual tactics are emerging as the war in Ukraine continues to evolve.

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Both sides have increasingly turned to covert and unconventional methods on and off the battlefield.

A recent discovery by Russian authorities points to a new form of sabotage targeting soldiers directly.

Hidden devices

Ukrainian special services are believed to have set up a supply chain delivering heated boot insoles fitted with explosive devices, according to Militarnyi cited by United24Media.

The items were reportedly sent to Russian military units through intermediaries, including volunteers and charitable groups.

The operation is said to have begun in early March, with tens of thousands of units distributed.

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Plot exposed

The scheme was partially uncovered after one participant made a mistake, reportedly without knowing he was involved in an intelligence operation.

Russia’s FSB later intercepted a shipment traveling from Poland through Belarus.

During an inspection, officials found more than 500 insoles, each containing small amounts of TNT.

Intended impact

Authorities said each device carried about 1.5 grams of explosive material. While relatively small, it was enough to cause serious injuries and disable soldiers.

A source cited by Militarnyi suggested earlier shipments had already been used.

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“According to our information, previous batches of insoles have done their job. The FSB discovered this batch only when they began to trace the supply chain. Of course, these few hundred pieces are only part of our “gifts”,” the source stated.

Wider pattern

The report follows other incidents involving disguised explosive devices.

Russian personnel have previously been targeted through equipment such as FPV goggles and fiber optic coils.

In a separate case, a Russian soldier reportedly exposed his unit’s position by posting a video online.

Ukrainian forces later struck the location with drones, destroying both equipment and vehicles seen in the footage.

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Sources: Militarnyi, United24Media.