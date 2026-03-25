Will she “do a Mamdani”? Surprise candidate throws LA mayor race wide open

Los Angeles politics has been thrown into uncertainty after a late and unexpected move.

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A high-profile entry has disrupted what once looked like a predictable path to re-election.

The race for City Hall is now wide open, with new questions over alliances and voter mood.

Surprise entry

City councilmember Nithya Raman has entered the Los Angeles mayoral race just hours before the filing deadline, The Guardian reported.

Her decision came shortly after she had publicly backed current mayor Karen Bass for re-election.

The late move caught both allies and rivals off guard and immediately reshaped the contest.

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Rising profile

Raman first gained attention in 2020 when she unseated an incumbent Democrat despite high-profile endorsements backing her opponent.

She built her campaign around housing and homelessness, mobilizing a large volunteer base and attracting national attention.

Observers have compared her rise to other progressive figures in U.S. politics.

Race reset

Before Raman’s entry, the race appeared to be tilting in Bass’s favor.

Several potential challengers had already stepped aside, easing the mayor’s path to victory.

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Her candidacy has now re-energized the race and created uncertainty about the outcome.

Tensions emerge

Raman’s decision has also sparked criticism from some within the Democratic camp.

Her previous support for Bass has led to accusations of political opportunism.

“I don’t think we should talking about the future of LA in the context of friendship or betrayal,” Raman said.

Voter frustration

The election comes at a difficult time for Los Angeles.

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Recent wildfires, housing shortages and concerns about public services have fueled dissatisfaction among residents.

Analysts say this frustration could open the door for a challenger promising change.

Battle ahead

Despite early momentum, Raman faces significant challenges.

She must quickly build a citywide campaign, raise funds and win over voters already aligned with Bass.

Her success may depend on mobilizing renters and younger voters seeking new leadership.

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Sources: The Guardian