Would Ukraine accept nukes from its allies? “With pleasure”, Zelenskyy says

In February, Russian intelligence claimed that Britain and France was trying to transfer nuclear or “dirty” bombs to Ukraine.

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In February, the Russian foreign intelligence service accussed the UK and France of traying to supply Ukraine with nuclear or “dirty” bombs.

The agency did not provide any evidence for the accussations, but would Ukraine actually accept either nuclear weapons or “dirty” bombs from its allies, if it was offered?

Yes, the Ukrainian President, Volodomy Zelenskyy, says in an interview with Sky News.

No propositions

Zelenskyy told Sky News he would accept nuclear weapons from France and the United Kingdom if such an offer were ever made.

“With pleasure. But I didn’t have propositions, but – with pleasure,” the Ukrainian leader said when asked about Moscow’s claims that Kyiv is trying to obtain nuclear weapons from friendly countries.

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His remark came as Russian officials continued to warn about alleged nuclear ambitions in Ukraine, claims that Western governments say are unfounded.

Russian accusations

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, escalated the rhetoric further.

He said Moscow could potentially use nuclear weapons against the United Kingdom, France and Ukraine “if necessary.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin also raised the issue during a meeting of the country’s Federal Security Service board, claiming that Ukraine might consider using a “nuclear component” against Russia.

International responses

Western officials rejected the accusations. The United Kingdom said Putin was deliberately spreading false claims about London supplying nuclear weapons to Kyiv in order to shift attention away from Russia’s actions in the war.

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China also responded to the controversy. Beijing said it had no information about any plan by France or Britain to provide nuclear weapons to Ukraine. Chinese officials reiterated their long standing position that nuclear weapons should never be used.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently confirmed that he has begun confidential discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron about the future of European nuclear deterrence.

Sources: Sky News, Reuters, BBC