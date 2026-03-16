Trump gets immediatly shut down after “demanding” help from allies on Strait of Hormuz

The US President said over the weekend, that his administration had contacted seven countries.

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Tensions across the Middle East are spilling into global markets as fighting involving the United States, Israel, and Iran enters its third week.

Oil prices have surged following the launch of Operation Epic Fury (the U.S. codename for the war in Iran), especially since Iran has shut off the Strait of Hormuz in response to the U.S., Israeli attack.

The strait is a vital transit route for global oil trade, as 20% of global oil has to travel through the strait in order to reach its buyers.

According to Reuters, U.S. President Donald Trump is now urging countries that rely on Gulf oil to help protect the route.

Trump said nations benefiting from Gulf energy flows should shoulder more responsibility for safeguarding the passage.

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“I’m demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory because it is their territory,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on the way from Florida to Washington, according to Reuters. “It’s the place from which they get their energy.”

Calls for support

Trump said Washington had already approached seven countries about assisting with security around the strait, though he did not identify them.

However, over the weekend, he suggested on social media that China, France, Japan, South Korea, and Britain could take part.

Japan quickly signaled caution. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told parliament her government had not decided to deploy naval escorts to the region, despite Japan importing around 95% of its oil from the Middle East.

“We have not made any decisions whatsoever about dispatching escort ships. We are continuing to examine what Japan can do independently and what can be done within the legal framework,” Takaichi said, according to Reuters.

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Australia also ruled out sending naval forces for the moment. Cabinet minister Catherine King told ABC that Canberra had not been asked to contribute ships.

Pressure on partners

Trump has also linked the issue to broader diplomacy with major powers. In comments reported by the Financial Times, he suggested China should help reopen the strait ahead of a planned meeting with President Xi Jinping later this month.

“I think China should help too because China gets 90% of its oil from the Strait,” Trump said. “We may delay,” he said in reference to his visit if China did not offer support in the Gulf.

China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

According to the Financial Times, Trump also warned that NATO could face a “very bad” future if allies fail to support U.S. efforts.

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European Union foreign ministers are expected to discuss strengthening a small naval mission in the Middle East, diplomats told Reuters. However, officials do not expect an immediate decision on expanding operations into the Strait of Hormuz.

Sources: Reuters, Financial Times, ABC, Truth Social-post