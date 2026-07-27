Keeping a modern army fully staffed during a long conflict is a relentless numbers game.

Behind every combat strategy lies a harsh balance sheet of personnel, recruitment drives, and replacement rates. When those numbers stop adding up, military planners face tough decisions, reports The Express.

High battlefield toll

Ukrainian leaders claim Moscow is now losing frontline soldiers faster than it can replace them. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the Kremlin has enlisted around 221,000 recruits into its armed forces so far this year.

However, officials in Kyiv estimate Russian casualties over the same period have reached nearly 225,500. That total includes 131,000 killed and almost 93,000 wounded.

Speaking during a weekend address, Zelensky emphasized that inadequate frontline care worsens the loss rate. “A significant share of those wounds are severe, as frontline medical care in Russia is catastrophically poor,” he noted.

As reported by The Kyiv Independent, Zelensky warned that Moscow is laying the groundwork for wider recruitment. “Putin is preparing to simply send more Russians to war. He disguises it with different words and signals, but that is what he is preparing to do,” the Ukrainian leader added.

Falling short on targets

Contract sign-ups appear to be slumping. Intelligence assessments shared on Telegram suggest roughly 70,500 contract soldiers joined during the first quarter of the year, missing official targets by 30,000.

By comparison, research fellow Janis Kluge from the German Institute for International and Security Affairs noted that around 90,000 contracts were signed during that same period last year.

Ukrainian intelligence expects these shortfalls to trigger a draft expansion later this year. “We have clear intelligence that Russia is preparing a new and quite significant wave of mobilization for the fall. Currently, the Russians are losing more troops on the front than they are recruiting,” Zelensky said.

Foreign assistance arriving

To bolster its forces, Moscow is reportedly turning to foreign allies. Zelensky stated that Russia is preparing to receive an additional 30,000 North Korean personnel, with preparations underway in the Voronezh region since June.

The overall human cost remains staggering after nearly four and a half years of fighting. Estimates from the Center for Strategic and International Studies place total Russian casualties at roughly 1.4 million personnel.

Independent media outlets BBC Russian Service and Mediazona have verified the names of more than 233,000 dead Russian service members through public records and obituaries.

Sources: The Express, The Kyiv Independent, BBC Russian Service, Mediazona, SWP, CSIS