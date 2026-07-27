Delusional Trump brags about $1 billion highway named after him — but it doesn’t exist

The main issue is that nobody in the destination country seems ready to confirm it.

Political leaders love carving their names into concrete and asphalt.

Nothing secures a personal legacy quite like a massive highway or a soaring bridge.

Yet a dramatic announcement about a major international honor recently left observers deeply puzzled.

Grand highway claim

Donald Trump posted a promotional video on Truth Social to celebrate a major overseas infrastructure project.

The clip claimed a $1 billion expressway spanning 655 miles in North Africa was officially named the “Donald J. Trump Highway.”

According to HuffPost, the roadway connects Tiznit to Dakhla across the disputed Western Sahara region. A narrator in the clip praised the “visionary leadership” of Morocco’s king and the “historic courage” of the former American president.

“Such a Great Honor! I look forward to traveling the entire length of this Great Highway someday, hopefully soon!” Trump wrote in an accompanying caption.

Silence in Rabat

The main issue is that nobody in the destination country seems ready to confirm it. Hours after the social media post went live on Sunday, Moroccan authorities had released no official statement verifying the grand gesture.

Local media outlets in the region picked up the story quickly.

Still, they simply quoted the post without offering any independent verification. Requests for comment sent to the White House and the Moroccan Embassy in Washington went unanswered, HuffPost reported.

While several domestic American roads carry his name, international stretches named in his honor remain virtually nonexistent. The post reflects a long personal habit of highlighting his own brand on currency, monuments, and major public projects.

Diplomatic ties stay

The video also highlighted two centuries of diplomatic relations between the United States and Morocco. It described the alleged highway naming as the “most concrete and lasting expression” of those long-running bilateral ties.

The announcement arrived nearly a year after Trump reaffirmed American support for Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara. That coastal territory remains locked in a fierce, decades-old dispute with local liberation movements.

Whether the desert highway actually bears his name or remains a digital fantasy stays completely unconfirmed. For now, motorists traveling across the North African sands might still be searching for the actual signposts.

Sources: HuffPost