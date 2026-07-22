Zelenskyy fires Commander-in-Chief, battle-tested general takes over

According to sources, the new top general is the most experienced Ukrainian commander after the now-dismissed Syrskyi.

In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has officially named Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. He replaces Oleksandr Syrskyi, who stepped down on July 21 after leading military operations since early 2024.

The decision followed extensive talks among top military leaders, especially in the wake of the ousting of the popular, now-former Defense Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, who was dismissed last week.

Afterward, Fedorov told reporters that there had been tensions between him and Oleksandr Syrskyi. Fedorov remains so popular that thousands of Ukrainians have taken to the streets to demand that he be reinstated.

So far, there has been no indication of whether the new shake-up in military command will lead to Fedorov becoming Defense Minister again, but let’s take a look at who is taking over from Syrskyi.

Battle-tested general

Sources familiar with the discussions told United24 Media that Drapatyi was widely viewed as the most qualified officer for the role.

“He has the most experience after Syrskyi,” people familiar with the deliberations said.

Drapatyi brings a reputation for straight talk and frontline leadership. Soldiers and veterans respect him for addressing failures directly without focusing on his political image. His wartime service dates back to 2014, when he commanded troops in the Donbas and led a key breakout in Mariupol.

Behind his rise is a strong push for military innovation. While leading operations along the Eastern Front, Drapatyi championed the Drone Line initiative, which creates a 10- to 15-kilometer kill zone behind the front line using swarms of unmanned aircraft. Drapatyi noted that up to 90 percent of frontline defense relied directly on unmanned systems under his command.

Overhauling the ranks

When Drapatyi took over Ukraine’s Ground Forces in late 2024, he tackled institutional hurdles head-on. By his own account, he inherited “an atmosphere of fear, a lack of initiative, resistance to feedback, and indifference toward the problems facing personnel.”

He quickly moved to clean up the ranks. Drapatyi replaced half of his senior team, revamped recruitment to curb corruption, and modernized training methods to match actual combat realities.

Now, the new military chief faces immediate tests, including preparing for potential Russian autumn offensives. President Zelenskyy emphasized the shared focus of the leadership team during the announcement.

“We all share the same goal: victory over the enemy and achieving conditions on the battlefield, and through pressure on Russia, that will force Russia to make peace,” said Zelenskyy.