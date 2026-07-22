Trump’s wife and children pictured on threatening billboards in Iran

Iran raises the stakes with threats against Trump’s wife and children

Escalating tensions between Iran and the United States are no longer confined to military strategy and political rhetoric. Now, members of Donald Trump’s family have appeared on threatening billboards displayed in Tehran, adding another disturbing layer to the ongoing conflict.

Among those featured is the former president’s youngest son, Barron Trump.

According to The Irish Star via. reports, several billboards have appeared on bridges and buildings across the Iranian capital.

One of them displays photographs of Barron Trump, Ivanka Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with their eyes closed beneath the word “KILLED” written in red.

Alongside the images is the message:

“Hey, Terrorist! Get ready to die.”

Another billboard reportedly shows a red MAGA cap next to what appears to be an image of Donald Trump bleeding from the head.

A third features AI-generated images depicting Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio drowning in what appears to be a sea of blood.

Threats come amid rising tensions

The displays emerge as tensions surrounding Iran continue to intensify.

Last week, reports claimed that Israel had shared intelligence with the United States suggesting Iran had been discussing plans to assassinate President Trump.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the intelligence sharing.

CNN later reported that sources described the situation less as a concrete operational plot and more as discussions within Tehran expressing a desire to kill Trump.

The network also said some U.S. officials cautioned that the warnings could have been intended to deepen divisions between Washington and Tehran.

The latest developments come after Trump attended a NATO summit in Turkey.

Following the meeting, he departed aboard the older Air Force One, which has been reported to offer stronger security than the refurbished aircraft donated by Qatar.

Trump, who has survived multiple assassination attempts, acknowledged that he considers himself a target.

Former State Department counterterrorism coordinator Nathan Sales also warned about the perceived threat posed by Iran.

“The Iranian regime remains a clear and present danger to President Trump — and to the countless other Americans it has targeted for assassination and kidnapping on American soil.”

Sales argued that the reported threats reinforce the case for maintaining pressure on Tehran.

“The threat confirms the wisdom of reimposing economic sanctions and denying Tehran the resources it needs to fund terror plots worldwide.”

The appearance of the billboards adds to a growing list of threats and hostile messaging directed at Trump and his family as geopolitical tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to unfold.