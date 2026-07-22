The price of Trump’s war keeps climbing – latest figure shocks

Trump’s Iran campaign grows more expensive – and more politically risky.

Mounting costs, growing political resistance and renewed fighting are putting fresh pressure on the Trump administration’s military campaign against Iran. As lawmakers returned to question Pentagon leadership, one figure dominated the discussion: $37.5 billion.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed the latest estimate during a congressional hearing, while urging lawmakers to approve billions more in military funding.

Pentagon reveals soaring price tag

Appearing before Congress for the first time since large-scale bombing operations resumed, Hegseth said the war has so far cost the United States $37.5 billion.

According to Reuters via. the defense secretary, the figure includes spending already incurred as well as projected costs through September 30.

Questions quickly followed over how the Pentagon calculated the total. Earlier this year, Reuters reported that Trump’s administration estimated the first six days of the conflict alone had cost at least $11.3 billion.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is seeking nearly $90 billion in additional funding from Congress, with the majority earmarked for the conflict with Iran.

Democrats challenge the administration

Lawmakers from both parties have criticized the White House for providing too little information about the war and its long-term objectives.

Democratic Senator Patty Murray accused Trump of pushing the country toward a wider conflict.

“The president is threatening escalation and war crimes, and suggesting this could be another forever war.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand also questioned what she described as conflicting statements from the administration.

“The reason why they (people) are so upset with you and this administration is because the words you have used in the past don’t add up.”

She continued:

“It’s either over, or it’s not over. It’s within two weeks, or it’s not two weeks, it’s either missiles or it’s not missiles.”

Military warns of funding pressure

Hegseth argued that the Pentagon needs immediate financial support to avoid scaling back military operations and training.

General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, acknowledged that budget pressures could affect equipment maintenance and future military investments, even if service members continue to receive their pay.

Hegseth also urged Congress to approve the administration’s proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget for 2027.

“Not funding this department at $1.5 trillion, I believe, is the greatest threat that our nation faces.”

Fighting continues despite ceasefire collapse

Hostilities have intensified again after a fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran collapsed earlier this month.

According to the Pentagon, 18 American service members have now been killed during the conflict, while roughly 430 have been wounded. Military officials said 100 troops have been injured since July 7, with 96 percent already returning to duty.

Trump has also expanded his rhetoric in recent days, threatening strikes on additional targets inside Iran, including energy facilities and bridges. He has further suggested sending ground forces to seize Iran’s Kharg Island oil hub and targeting the underground nuclear-linked facility known as Pickaxe Mountain.

Speaking on Tuesday, the president said the United States would strike the mountain complex “pretty soon.”