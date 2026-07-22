Voters slam Trump as new poll reveals most find him ‘dangerous’

The numbers do not improve much from there.

When a former leader returns to power, voters watch closely to see if the second act matches the promises.

A year and a half into this sequel, public opinion has started to solidify.

A newly released survey asked citizens to sum up the commander-in-chief, and the top choice is stark.

A damning label

According to YouGov polling cited by Daily Express, most Americans choose the word “dangerous” to describe Donald Trump.

Fifty-two per cent of respondents picked that exact term. The numbers do not improve much from there.

Almost half of the country sees him as “corrupt”, while roughly 45 per cent apply the labels “racist” or “out-of-touch”.

Yet his core base remains fiercely loyal. Another 45 per cent view him as “honest”, and 40 per cent find him “inspiring”.

Tumbling poll numbers

These divides arrive at a truly difficult moment. The president is sitting at a negative 24 per cent net approval rating.

That figure is worse than his polling numbers at the exact same point in his first term.

Voters are frustrated by recent controversies, including the sluggish release of the Epstein files. Global living costs have also skyrocketed amid the Iran conflict.

People are unhappy with a recent immigration crackdown. The survey shows 54 per cent of Americans disapprove of his border policies.

The crime debate

The administration polls slightly better on public safety. While 49 per cent disapprove of his handling of crime, 41 per cent back his approach.

Trump eagerly highlights this success. He recently urged the US Senate to confirm Todd Blanche as attorney general.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Under Todd’s incredible leadership at DOJ, Murder is down to the LOWEST level since 1900, and we just saw the biggest one year drop in RECORDED HISTORY.”

Analysts call this partially accurate. Homicides dropped sharply, but FBI records only standardised in 1960, making 1900 comparisons impossible.

Warning for midterms

These mixed feelings could spell trouble for Republicans this November.

The party holding the White House normally loses congressional seats halfway through the presidency.

Polling from CNBC and The Washington Post gives Democrats a four-point lead on a generic House ballot.

CNN data analyst Harry Enten weighed in. “Yes, they’re ahead, but they’re ahead…by only four points, which is significantly less than what we saw in 2018 and 2006, when Democrats took back the House,” he said, calling it a “warning sign”.

Sources: Daily Express, YouGov, CNBC, The Washington Post, CNN, Truth Social