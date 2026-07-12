Experts Identify the Cleanest Dog Breeds: Several on the List May Surprise You

These dogs are known for being the cleanest.

Getting a dog is a great joy, but also a great responsibility. Regardless of breed, it requires time, patience, and consistent training before a puppy becomes fully house-trained.

Nevertheless, there is a significant difference in how quickly different breeds learn, and how much fur, dirt, and mud they bring into the home.

For those dreaming of a dog that is both easy to train and relatively easy to keep clean, several breeds stand out positively.

They are known for quickly understanding household rules and also have a coat that requires less maintenance than many other dogs.

Small Breeds Learn Quickly

Cleanliness isn’t just about teaching a dog to relieve itself outside. It also plays a role how much it sheds, and whether it tends to drag mud and dirt indoors after a walk.

Among smaller breeds, the Chihuahua, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, and Poodle are particularly highlighted as dogs that quickly grasp what their owner expects.

This is according to the media outlet TF1 Info.

The Poodle, in particular, is popular because it sheds very little, making it an obvious choice for many families.

The Bichon Frisé is also mentioned as a relatively clean breed, as it also doesn’t shed much.

However, it often requires a bit more work when it comes to house-training, and it typically needs several daily walks.

Another breed that stands out is the Basenji. It is known for its short, smooth coat, which rarely gets very dirty.

At the same time, it grooms its coat almost like a cat, which makes it unusually clean compared to many other dogs.

Large Dogs Can Also Be Easy

Although larger dog breeds often need more space, size does not necessarily mean more cleaning in the home.

Several sighthounds, including the Afghan Hound and Scottish Deerhound, shed relatively little and are also known for quickly learning the basic rules of the home.

With the right training, they often quickly become house-trained.

The Weimaraner and Dalmatian are also among the breeds that are relatively easy to keep clean.

Their short and smooth coats do not collect much dirt, and they are known for being intelligent and receptive to training.

Labradors and Golden Retrievers may have a reputation for enthusiastically rolling around in both grass and mud, but they compensate with a great capacity for learning.

With consistent upbringing, they quickly learn to be clean and develop into well-balanced family dogs.

Experts emphasize, however, that no dog automatically becomes house-trained. Regardless of breed, it requires daily training, consistent routines, and patience from the owner.

Breeds may have different predispositions, but it is the targeted effort that ultimately determines how quickly the dog learns good habits.