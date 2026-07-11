Trump does not have dementia, but he is “genuinely unwell” in other ways, says ex-aide

In fact, the former White House communications director believes parts of Trump’s online behaviour make him guilty of war crimes.

Is Donald Trump suffering from mental illness?

That has been debated for years, with many arguing that the 80-year-old president is suffering from some stage of dementia.

No evidence for this claim has been presented, and according to the White House, the president is in excellent shape, both physically and mentally.

But a former Trump aide, now turned critic, does indeed believe that Trump is unwell.

A different view

Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served as White House communications director, addressed the rumors about Trump’s health directly on social media.

Writing on X on July 2, he rejected claims that the leader suffers from severe cognitive decline.

“Trump doesn’t have dementia. I’ll say that clearly,” Scaramucci posted.

He explained that critics should look at other factors instead of speculating about brain diseases.

A different diagnosis

Instead of a medical condition, the former aide pointed toward personality traits and normal aging. He insisted the president remains in decent shape for his advanced years.

“He has a narcissistic personality and the normal infirmities you’d expect at 80. But he’s a fairly vigorous, fairly healthy 80-year-old. Don’t underestimate him.”

Scaramucci added that the real issue lies in the leader’s aggressive language.

The financier noted that the online posts are the true cause for concern.

“Here’s where he’s genuinely unwell: He’s making statements that are nowhere near what a world leader should be saying. Threatening the death and destruction of an entire civilisation on social media is a war crime … Imagine any other world leader saying anything close to that,” Scaramucci said.

He added that their own party would normally remove them within hours.

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The official stance

Official channels have completely dismissed the rumors, insisting the president is in “perfect” condition.

Even so, external medical experts recently questioned an official report, calling it a “filtered narrative” that lacked key data.

Current communications director Steven Cheung strongly defended the record. He has previously stated that “President Trump has publicly released more detailed information about his health than any other president in history” to demonstrate his excellent condition.

Who is Scaramucci?

Anthony Scaramucci, 62, is a financier and broadcaster who served as White House communications director for just 10 days, from July 21 to July 31, 2017.

He sparked controversy just days into the job after criticizing several members of Trump’s administration in an interview with The New Yorker, believing he was speaking off the record.

During the 2020 and 2024 presidential elections, he supported Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and he has become increasingly vocal in his criticism of Donald Trump.