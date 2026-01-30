Denmark to Expel Foreign Criminals Sentenced to One Year or More

Countries around the world are rethinking how they handle foreign nationals who commit serious crimes.

Denmark is now taking a firm stance, announcing a plan to expel certain foreign criminals automatically.

Stricter Enforcement

On Friday, the Danish government said anyone sentenced to at least one year in prison for serious crimes will, in principle, be removed from the country, reports Digi24. The crimes covered include aggravated violence and rape. Until now, expulsions were not automatic and often depended on international agreements that protect family and private life.

The Ministry of Immigration said this new policy will make enforcement stricter and more predictable. Denmark has also joined the United Kingdom in calling for reforms to the European Convention on Human Rights. The ECHR oversees the protection of fundamental freedoms across Europe.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said it is necessary for European countries to be able to prioritize their citizens’ safety. She stressed that the international rules were written long before countries faced situations where violent criminals could flee conflict zones and commit crimes in other countries. Frederiksen said, “Unfortunately, many of them did.”

Closing the Gap

According to government data, only 70% of foreign nationals sentenced to a year or more in prison for serious offenses have been expelled so far. The new plan aims to close that gap.

Denmark will also take other steps to tighten its immigration policy. Authorities will encourage voluntary returns for refugees and foreign nationals. Conditions in departure centers will become stricter, including the use of electronic bracelets for some individuals who fail to report as required. The government will reopen its embassy in Syria and establish cooperation with Afghanistan to facilitate these returns.

The reform is scheduled to take effect on May 1. Frederiksen’s government insists that refugees should only remain in Denmark temporarily.

The announcement comes as European countries face ongoing debates over immigration and security. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized Europe’s immigration policies and has had tensions with Frederiksen over Greenland.

By enforcing automatic expulsion for serious crimes and tightening rules for departures, Denmark is signaling that it will take a hard line on criminal foreign nationals while continuing to push for changes to European legal frameworks.