Kyiv Faces Deep Power Cuts After Russian Strikes on Energy Grid

Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy system have left the capital facing extreme cold with only a few hours of electricity each day.

Others are reading now

Winter has always tested Kyiv’s resilience, but this February, the city faces one of its toughest challenges yet. Residents now endure rolling blackouts while officials scramble to repair a network under constant threat.

Four to six hours of electricity

Kyiv is expected to get just four to six hours of electricity per day this month, reports the Kyiv Post. The shortage comes after Russian strikes heavily damaged major power plants and high-voltage substations. Stanislav Ihnatiev, head of the Ukrainian Renewable Energy Association, explained that this is the largest attack on Ukraine’s energy system since the start of the year.

The city’s Thermal Power Plant-6 and the Darnytsia combined heat and power plant were hit hard. These facilities provide both electricity and heat, especially critical during winter. Their destruction has sharply reduced energy supply and increased the risk of heating failures for residents.

Russian missiles and drones also targeted key transmission hubs. The Vinnytsia 550 and Kyivska 750 substations are central to moving electricity between regions. Damage at these sites affects the entire national grid and makes long-distance power transmission almost impossible.

Can take years to replace

Repairing these high-voltage systems is difficult. Some parts are custom-made and can take months or even years to replace. This means electricity cannot quickly be restored, even if other power plants are still running. Blackout schedules are necessary to balance the grid under emergency conditions. Some districts get power while others face longer outages depending on what the damaged network can handle.

Also read

The attacks have put Kyiv’s heating system under pressure. The Darnytsia plant supplies district heating, which millions rely on during subzero temperatures. With temperatures dropping as low as -25°C (-13°F), the risk to residents’ safety is high.

Russia’s strikes continue despite temporary pauses. The Ukrainian Air Force reports that in one recent night, air defenses intercepted over 450 drones and dozens of missiles. Even with these efforts, thousands of homes remain without power. Ukraine is effectively trying to maintain essential services while rebuilding its energy system during wartime.