Telegram throttled as Kremlin steps up online control

The Kremlin has been trying to control Russia’s internet for years.

Messaging apps, social media, and independent news platforms have all faced pressure. Telegram, one of the most popular messaging services in Russia, has been a particular focus.

Issues of sending messages

On February 9 and 10, Russian authorities significantly slowed down access to Telegram, reports Understandingwar. Users across the country reported problems connecting and sending messages. The issue eased slightly in the evenings but returned the next morning. Russian IT sources told local media that the federal censor, Roskomnadzor, ordered the throttling to enforce Russian laws. The agency said Telegram must protect citizens from fraud and help combat extremism and terrorism.

This is not new. Russian authorities first restricted Telegram calls in August 2025. But this recent throttling marks a larger push by the Kremlin to assert control. Sources close to the Presidential Administration told opposition media that this could be a test. The authorities may fully block Telegram ahead of the September 2026 State Duma elections. The Kremlin fears public dissatisfaction if the United Russia Party wins another large majority. They are also concerned about public opinion on the war in Ukraine.

Bloggers criticizes throttling

Russian military bloggers criticized the throttling. They warned it could disrupt command and control. One blogger said slowing Telegram would have a “profound” effect on military communications. Another called it “clumsy” because Telegram is a lifeline for coordinating air defense units and maneuver groups. The restrictions may worsen communication problems caused by the shutdown of Russian Starlink terminals in Ukraine. Despite these challenges, Russian forces still have alternative networks, such as mesh systems.

The Kremlin’s control campaign started in late 2022. Authorities have censored, arrested, and pressured bloggers who criticize the war or Kremlin policies. They also launched Max, a state-controlled messaging app, in March 2025. The government hopes Russians will switch to Max, but it remains unpopular. Pavel Durov, Telegram’s founder, said Russia is throttling Telegram to push users toward Max.

This move shows the Kremlin is intensifying its effort to control information in Russia. Telegram is just one target. The government aims to shape public opinion, monitor communications, and limit access to platforms outside its control. Analysts expect these restrictions to continue and possibly expand in the months ahead.