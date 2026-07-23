Trump’s World Cup actions spark official FIFA ethics complaint

Fresh FIFA crisis erupts after Trump’s alleged World Cup interference.

Pressure is mounting on FIFA after fresh allegations that political interference influenced a key decision during the 2026 World Cup, with one national football federation now taking formal action against the sport’s governing body.

According to Onet, Norway’s Football Association has confirmed that it has filed an official complaint with FIFA’s Ethics Committee following claims that U.S. President Donald Trump intervened after American forward Folarin Balogun was sent off during the tournament.

Complaint targets alleged political interference

The controversy stems from the United States’ Round of 16 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, where Balogun received a red card that would ordinarily have ruled him out of the next fixture.

According to the claims, Trump later contacted FIFA President Gianni Infantino directly, after which Balogun’s suspension was lifted, allowing him to feature in the United States’ decisive match against Belgium.

The alleged intervention has sparked criticism from several corners of European football, and now Norway becomes the first national federation to formally challenge the matter.

Norwegian FA warns of a “slippery slope”

Norwegian Football Association president Lise Klaveness confirmed to The Times that the organization has submitted a complaint over what it believes was outside interference in FIFA’s disciplinary process.

“When you bend the rules like that, you’re on a slippery slope that threatens the entire discipline. It is an enormous cause for concern when the fundamental rules of the game are compromised.”

Klaveness also called on FIFA President Gianni Infantino to publicly acknowledge what she believes was a failure by the organization.

“We all know that this ruling was influenced by external forces and that the proper procedures were not followed. We need our leader at FIFA to say that this was a mistake. Trying to sweep this matter under the carpet will not work. Too many coaches, players and fans felt that a line had been crossed.”

Pressure grows on Infantino

Norway’s complaint comes as criticism of Infantino continues to build elsewhere in European football.

Just a day before the complaint became public, LaLiga president Javier Tebas renewed his calls for the FIFA chief to step down, accusing him of damaging the sport’s global structure.

“In my opinion, his time is over.”

Tebas also argued that Infantino continues to benefit from institutional support inside FIFA, leaving little room for meaningful opposition ahead of the next presidential election, which is scheduled for 2027.

Infantino is currently serving his fourth term as FIFA president while facing growing scrutiny over the organization’s handling of the World Cup controversy.