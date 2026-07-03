Hunter Biden “nominates” Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in brutal troll

His reason is that “no President has ended the same war so many times.”

Donald Trump wanted to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

In fact, he wanted it so badly that, when he was not awarded the 2025 prize, officials from his administration claimed that “The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace,” as White House Communications Director Stephen Cheung put it.

But the Peace Prize is awarded every year, meaning Donald Trump has a new shot at winning it this year. And he’s already been “nominated” by none other than the son of one of his adversaries, former President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

The 56-year-old mockingly announced plans to nominate President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in a post on X on Thursday. His reasoning was simple:

He claimed the gesture rewards the president for ending the conflict with Iran dozens of times.

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“No President has ended the same war so many times”

Biden poked fun at the administration’s conflicting statements. “No President in history has ended the same war so many times,” Biden wrote.

He added that the president has ended the conflict “at least 38 times by CNN’s count. No President has ever done this before. And he is nowhere near finished ending it.”

The post ended with a sarcastic appeal to the international award committee. “It’s a record worthy of the Nobel Committee’s recognition. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Biden added, taking a clear jab at the well-known sign-off used by Trump on Truth Social.

Lately, the former president’s son has increased his online activity. Since late May, his posts have targeted political critics while discussing his battles with addiction. Speculation is growing. Some suspect he uses artificial intelligence to draft his posts.

Mixed messages

Meanwhile, the actual situation on the ground remains deeply complicated. The conflict began on February 28 with joint American and Israeli strikes. Although a brief ceasefire emerged in June, American forces have continued to carry out periodic military operations.

Trump has offered various assessments of the campaign’s progress. Before boarding Air Force One on Wednesday, he gave reporters an optimistic update.

“They’ve had very good meetings, and we’ll see. We hit them very hard for three nights, as you know, but we’re getting along very well,” Trump said on July 1.