Pipe in hand, power in reach: Rasmussen might shape Denmark’s future

His message was clear: compromise on the centre ground is the only viable path forward

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As Denmark’s major parties on left and right endured a long, gruelling election night, one familiar figure stood out.

Lars Løkke Rasmussen appeared relaxed, smiling, and characteristically holding his pipe.

The seasoned politician looked every bit at ease as others counted losses and recalculated strategies.

The centrist positioned to decide the outcome

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Rasmussen’s Moderates party sits outside the traditional left-right divide.

That positioning now places him at the heart of coalition negotiations.

In a fragmented political landscape, his support could determine the next government.

A call for rivals to meet in the middle

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On election night, Rasmussen urged Denmark’s political leaders to shift their approach.

He called on the Social Democrats and Venstre to “come down from the trees.”

His message was clear: compromise on the centre ground is the only viable path forward.

A remarkable turnaround after shaky polling

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Only months ago, Rasmussen’s political future looked uncertain.

Support for the Moderates had dropped sharply in opinion polls.

Then an unexpected geopolitical crisis changed the narrative.

The greenland crisis reshapes his fortunes

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Tensions between Denmark and the US over Greenland escalated earlier this year.

As foreign minister, Rasmussen travelled to Washington at a critical moment.

The crisis became a defining test of his diplomatic skill.

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High-stakes diplomacy in washington

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In January, Rasmussen met US vice-president JD Vance and secretary of state Marco Rubio.

Images of him smoking a cigarette and fist-bumping Denmark’s ambassador quickly circulated.

The trip signalled both confidence and a hands-on approach to diplomacy.

Credited with easing tensions with trump

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Rasmussen has since been widely credited with helping calm relations with Donald Trump.

His role in defusing the situation boosted his standing at home.

It also reinforced his reputation as a capable international operator.

Fewer seats, but more power

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The Moderates secured 14 seats in the election.

While smaller than rival parties, their strategic position is decisive.

By rejecting traditional bloc politics, Rasmussen has become the ultimate kingmaker.

No government without his approval

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Political analysts say Rasmussen now holds extraordinary leverage.

“No government can be formed without his at least tacit approval,” said Rune Stubager.

Whether he backs a side or pushes for a centrist coalition remains uncertain.

A career defined by power and persistence

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Rasmussen has been a constant in Danish politics since the age of 22.

He served as prime minister twice, from 2009 to 2011 and 2015 to 2019.

Observers describe him as someone who “live and breathe for politics and power.”

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A cunning operator with tactical skill

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According to Stubager, Rasmussen combines policy knowledge with sharp instincts.

He is seen as highly effective both substantively and strategically.

“A cunning power player, if you will,” the professor noted.

Cultivating a relatable, unconventional image

Doorstep pressemøde foran Statsministeriet: Forsvarsminister Troels Lund Poulsen (V), statsminister Mette Frederiksen (S) og udenrigsminister Lars Løkke Rasmussen (M). Emnet var at Danmark for første gang skal opbygge en militær kapacitet i form af langtrækkende præcisionsvåben.

Part of Rasmussen’s appeal lies in his carefully crafted “man of the people” persona.

He has openly shared habits that set him apart from typical politicians.

These quirks reinforce his image as approachable and unpolished.

Pipe, coffee, and an unconventional routine

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In an interview, he revealed he smokes in bed when ill and drinks excessive coffee.

“I think I’ve become caffeine resistant,” he said.

He even admitted to brushing his teeth with hand soap: “Then you want coffee afterwards. It’s a way to wake up.”

On social media, playful posts, like posing with a goat, have earned him comparisons to greatness.