A summit meant to showcase global cooperation is already tangled in geopolitical tension. As the United States prepares to host world leaders in Miami, attention is fixed on one unresolved question: Will Russia show up, and at what level? Washington has made its move. Moscow is taking its time.

The White House has confirmed that Russia will be invited to the December G20 summit, in line with standard protocol for member states.

According to The Moscow Times, President Donald Trump struck a cautious tone when asked whether Vladimir Putin would attend.

“I don’t know that he’s coming. I doubt he’d come, to be honest with you.”

Still, he left the door open: “If he came, it would probably be very helpful.”

Signals and strategy

That mix of invitation and skepticism captures the current state of U.S.-Russia relations. Engagement is possible, but far from guaranteed.

According to United 24, Russian officials have acknowledged receiving the invitation without committing to a specific plan. Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin signaled that the decision is still some way off.

“There is an invitation to be present at the highest level, but we will see closer to the date. God knows what will happen by then,” he said in comments reported by TASS.

For Moscow, ambiguity is nothing new. Since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, its approach to international forums has been cautious, often avoiding moments that could turn politically charged.

Putin has not attended a G20 summit in person since 2019. In recent years, appearances have shifted online or been delegated to senior officials.

One major factor is the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant, which limits travel to ICC member states and adds diplomatic friction even where legal risks are absent.

What’s at stake

The United States is not part of the ICC, removing one barrier to a potential visit. But the optics remain complicated.

Any trip would carry symbolic weight, both for Washington’s outreach efforts and for Moscow’s global positioning.

Trump has indicated he wants to reopen lines of communication, particularly in the context of the war in Ukraine, The Moscow Times reports.

He also revisited Russia’s earlier removal from the G8, saying, “President Putin, he was very offended by that — rightfully.”

So the question is no longer just whether Russia was invited. It is what kind of signal Moscow wants to send.

A presidential appearance would suggest a shift, however limited. Sending a delegation instead would reinforce the status quo.

Either way, the decision will speak louder than any formal statement.

Sources: UNITED24 Media, The Moscow Times