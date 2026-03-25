Shops shut across St Petersburg as Russia’s economy falters

Vacant storefronts now line major streets in Russia’s second-largest city.

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Russia’s economic outlook is darkening as experts warn of a fresh wave of business failures.

Rising costs and financial strain are pushing companies to the brink.

Many owners are now questioning whether they can continue operating at all.

The situation points to deeper structural problems across key sectors.

Shops disappear from city streets

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In St Petersburg, the impact is already visible.

Vacant storefronts now line major streets in Russia’s second-largest city.

What were once busy commercial areas are turning quiet.

The empty spaces reflect a growing loss of confidence among business owners.

Business owners weigh tough choices

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Entrepreneurs are facing difficult decisions about their future.

Some are choosing to shut down entirely, while others are trying to sell.

The uncertainty makes long-term planning nearly impossible.

For many, survival has become a day-to-day calculation.

Beauty industry hit hard

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The beauty sector offers a clear snapshot of the downturn.

About 10% of businesses in St Petersburg have already closed.

Another 10% were sold in just December and January.

The speed of decline has surprised even industry insiders.

Warning signs ahead of tax season

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Experts believe the worst may still be to come.

Spring tax deadlines are expected to trigger further closures.

Many businesses may discover they simply cannot meet their obligations.

This looming pressure is intensifying fears across the market.

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‘People will do the math’

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Lyalya Sadykova highlighted the stark reality facing owners.

She told The Associated Press: “People will do the math. The first deadline for taxes is in April, and people will see that they have nothing to pay with, and that’s when the collapse will begin.

The comment reflects growing concern about financial viability.

It suggests a tipping point is approaching.

Fears of a ‘mass exodus’

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Sadykova also warned of a broader retreat from the market.

“I think there will be bankruptcies and mass exodus from the market, because now it seems to me that not everyone has done the math and understood it.”

Her words underline how widespread the problem could become.

Entire sectors may shrink rapidly if conditions worsen.

Budget pressures add to the strain

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The government is also under mounting financial pressure.

The State Duma has announced plans to revise the federal budget.

There are significant gaps between revenue and spending.

This imbalance is adding another layer of uncertainty.

Deficit set to surge

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Russia’s budget deficit is predicted to rise sharply.

Estimates suggest it could increase by as much as 220%.

Such a jump would put additional stress on public finances.

It may force difficult policy decisions in the near future.

Risk of higher taxes

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To stabilise the economy, authorities may raise taxes.

Both individuals and businesses could be affected.

For struggling companies, this could be the final blow.

Higher costs may accelerate closures already underway.

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Everyday pressures on businesses

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Rising expenses are already weighing heavily on operations.

From rent to supplies, costs continue to climb.

Profit margins are shrinking across multiple industries.

Many owners feel they are running out of options.

A fragile economic outlook

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The combination of falling businesses and rising costs paints a fragile picture.

Confidence is weakening across the commercial landscape.

Without intervention, the downturn could deepen further.

The coming months will be critical for Russia’s economy.

Collapse fears grow louder

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Warnings of widespread bankruptcies are becoming more urgent.

What began as isolated closures now risks turning systemic.

If trends continue, entire business communities could vanish.

For many, the question is no longer if, but when.